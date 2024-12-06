5 Baking Recipes That Won’t Fail You This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

I love the holiday season, partly because it is the perfect excuse to try far too many recipes on my family and friends. Baking started as a small hobby for me, but now I’m my family’s go-to person for any holiday desserts.

I started taking my holiday baking a little too seriously a few years back, so I have a huge list of recipes that have never failed me. From pastries to cookies and cakes, I try to keep a pretty good variety going, and I have tried adding cranberries to just about everything.

While some of these aren’t extremely specific to holiday flavors, they can be easily adjusted to be memorable additions to the dessert spread. Here are five of my oldest and newest favorites from Sally’s Baking Addiction and Pastry Affair that will be making an appearance this holiday season.

Gingerbread Cookies So easy and always super tasty, these are the perfect pick for holiday parties! I absolutely love ginger, and these are very ginger and spice-forward. They’re great to prep ahead of time, and the cookies (baked or unbaked) can last in the freezer for up to three months. I’ve successfully made these without a stand mixer, and they turned out great! So, don’t be afraid of this recipe if you don’t have access to one. It will take some energy, but anything is possible. Photo by Maddie Miller/Dupe Photos Black Tea Cake I have been gatekeeping this recipe for far too long. This cake recipe is fairly uncomplicated to follow but unique and an easy way to elevate your holiday spread. The cake is flavored with milk tea and tea leaves, giving it tiny black spots throughout and a mellow flavor. It is spongey and mostly foolproof. If I can make it at 13, you have nothing to worry about. I like to bake this in a loaf pan instead of a regular cake pan to avoid having the layers bind together. I normally don’t frost this at all, as the cake has just the right amount of sweetness. The black tea in the batter gives it a honey-like flavor, almost like a perfect cup of tea with honey. Photo by Jordane Mathieu from Unsplash Cranberry Orange Scones Thanks to this recipe, scones might be my new favorite thing to make. They’re surprisingly easy to make and always stand out. These scones have made quite a few appearances with my family and friends and are always a big hit. The best part is you don’t need a stand mixer; they might actually turn out better if you use your hands. This is another great option to prep ahead of time. Once the dough is chilled, the cookies bake up pretty quickly and are ready to go. However, they will keep well for a few days after baking. Other variations of this recipe have also been pretty popular, most notably the lemon blueberry and chocolate chip versions. Photo by Irita Antonevica from Pexels Tiramisu A coffee-lover favorite and all-star classic, tiramisu will always have a special place in my heart. I recently made this for the first time, and it turned out great. I will admit that the mascarpone cream was daunting at first, but it’s very easy to make. My best advice is to read the full recipe in detail before you begin. Unfortunately, this recipe is not very easy to make without a stand or electric mixer, but it’s definitely worth it if you have access to one. Photo by Dan Ruswick via Unsplash Apple Turnovers Simple but delicious, my family loves apple turnovers, and I love making something with only six ingredients. I go the extra step and make my own puff pastry from scratch, but these will still be good using store-bought dough. Maybe I’m a freak, but I love to make pastry dough. It’s not necessary by any means, but the texture is that much better. This dough recipe is easy to follow and turns out perfectly flaky pastries. Making your own puff pastry can be time-consuming, but when it goes right, it’s so rewarding. Kristine Mahan / Spoon

I hope these recipes treat you as well as they’ve treated me. Happy baking and happy holidays!