If you’ve had anxiety the past few weeks over the current political climate — you’re not alone. It appears as though every news headline announces another controversial executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Within his first week in office, the newly inaugurated president signed 37 executive orders, many of which addressed issues related to immigration, LGBTQ+ protections, and climate change. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, terminated DEI programs, made a definitive stance against trans and non-binary folks by announcing the federal government would only recognize two genders, and sought to deny U.S. citizenship to children born in America by non-U.S. citizens, to name a few.

If Trump’s vision for the country doesn’t align with yours, here’s what you can do.

Climate

LGBTQ+

Immigration