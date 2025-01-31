‘Drill, baby, drill’ — Trump’s plan for the environment in his second term

From the record-breaking wildfires scorching the West Coast to the historic category-four hurricane that wiped out much of the Appalachian region, these once-considered ‘natural’ disasters have become a whole lot more unnatural.
With just over four years and 177 days left on the Climate Clock, which towers above Union Square in Midtown Manhatten, scientists warn the days to curb the worst impacts of the climate crisis are dwindling, along with the Earth’s supply of nonrenewable resources, endangered species, and natural landscapes.
The visual countdown, which was established by leading scientists and activists in 2020, tracks the amount of time humans have to limit global warming and avoid the worst impacts of climate change to provide the most probable opportunity to preserve the planet.
The timeline only gives until mid-July 2029 to reach the global goals, only six months after President Donald Trump leaves the White House for a second time. This has caused much concern among environmental activists and climate scientists alike.
Trump, who has called climate change a “hoax,” has argued for years that science cannot predict the future of the climate that envelopes our planet, despite many models proving to be concerningly accurate, according to NASA Science. He additionally has a history of prioritizing energy production over protecting the environment, a shared view among many conservatives.
However, some Americans, regardless of political affiliation, are hoping Trump’s second administration will not irreparably undo too much environmental protection progress gradually obtained in recent years, as intensified natural disasters have brought the climate crisis to the door of those who once thought it was far removed.
Here is a breakdown of some of the most significant decisions Trump has made so far in the first month of his presidency related to the environment and climate policy.
- withdrew from the Paris climate agreement.
-
In the hours following his inauguration, one of Trump’s first executive orders withdrew the country from the Paris Climate Agreement, established by the United Nations.
The agreement aims to limit long-term global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above levels before the Industrial Revolution. It was established as a transnational initiative to cut carbon emissions worldwide. The U.S. was one of 194 nations to join the pact in 2016.
Trump’s withdrawal from the collaborative project undermines former President Joe Biden’s administrative plan to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2035, as reported by the Associated Press. The U.S. Department of State’s report on the nation’s involvement in the Paris Agreement has been deleted as of Jan. 20, as seen on the official website.
The U.S. is responsible for releasing billions of tons of planet-warming gases into the atmosphere every year, claiming the second spot as the largest emitter in the world behind China. America is also often considered the largest contributor to human-caused climate change, according to research by Statistica.
- Declared a national energy emergency while limiting renewable energy development.
-
In Trump’s inauguration speech, he made his plan to prioritize American oil and natural gas companies clear, declaring what he called an “energy emergency.” He then indicated an incoming rollback of drilling regulations and environmental protection measures.
“America will be a manufacturing nation once again. We sit on the most oil and natural gas of any nation on earth, and we’re going to use it,” Trump said in his address. “We are a rich nation. It’s that liquid gold under our feet that will help ensure that we keep things that way.”
Trump followed this statement with an emphatic “drill, baby, drill,” drawing deafening cheers from the crowd. According to the Associated Press, his main targets include reserves in the Alaskan wilderness, along with several national parks and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, drawing an even louder outcry from environmentalists and indigenous populations.
On the same day, Trump also took several steps to limit the growth of wind energy, withdrawing the Offshore Continental Shelf from potential renewable energy leasing and halting all project approvals. He also directed involved cabinet members to scrutinize federal wind leasing practices and access the cost of what he called “defunct and idle” windmills, according to NPR.
This follows his decision in November to nominate Chris Wright, the CEO of oilfield services and fracking company Liberty Energy, to lead the Department of Energy.
- Revoked climate-related orders from the Biden administration.
-
Trump made a point to reverse other climate-related executive orders implemented by the Biden administration during the previous term on his first day in office, according to NBC News. This includes Biden’s presidential declaration that placed the climate crisis at the center of U.S. foreign policy and national security, which reduced fossil fuel use, invested in renewable energy sources, and more.
He also rescinded Biden’s executive order to “Protect Public Health and the Environment and Resorting Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis.” The measure included efforts to minimize air pollutants, reduce methane emissions, restore national monuments, implement more protections for natural reserves, and promote the use of fuel-efficient vehicles.
- undermined the Environmental Protection Agency and disbanded climate policy research groups.
-
Trump defunded and decommissioned several climate-focused agencies established by Biden, such as the National Climate Task Force and the State Department’s Climate Change Support Office. These agencies were developed by the previous administration to research environmental solutions, according to The White House Archives. They also were responsible for conducting cost-benefit policy analyses to find balances that would protect the environment without substantially decreasing the productivity of the economy.
Trump also eliminated the Environmental Protection Agency’s auto emissions regulations, as well as the Department of Transportation’s fuel economy standards. Both aimed to address the largest sector of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.
He additionally appointed several oil and chemical industry lawyers and lobbyists within the EPA, many of whom have a history of attempting to weaken climate and environmental protections, according to The New York Times. NPR reported that his nomination to lead the agency, Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, has often voted against environmental legislation and promised to restore fracking in his campaign for governor of New York in 2022.
Trump then ordered his administration to halt all environmental litigation and reassign the attornies working on the cases, removing four officials who oversaw natural resources regulation and environmental enforcement, as reported by Reuters. The Environment and Natural Resources Division within the Department of Justice is dedicated to bringing cases involving air and water pollution, animal welfare, and public safety.
These decisions follow the destructive weather patterns and record-breaking temperatures of 2024, the warmest year on record due to climate change, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Several environmental organizations, including the Center for Biological Diversity and the Natural Resources Defense Council, among others, have pushed back against Trump’s efforts to overturn federal environmental protections and state laws protecting natural land. Some have even threatened legal action.
“The use of emergency powers doesn’t allow a president to bypass our environmental safeguards,” said Kierán Suckling, executive director of the Center for Biological Diversity, in a news release. “We’ll see Trump in court to challenge each of these horrific, senseless attacks on wildlife, public lands, and our health.”
Only time will tell how the decisions of the Trump administration will affect the scope of climate change or if the opposition of environmental organizations and advocates will be effective.
However, the time our planet has — and the layer of defense for its remaining natural resources nested among its disappearing greenery and endangered species — is running out.