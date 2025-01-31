‘Drill, baby, drill’ — Trump’s plan for the environment in his second term

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

From the record-breaking wildfires scorching the West Coast to the historic category-four hurricane that wiped out much of the Appalachian region, these once-considered ‘natural’ disasters have become a whole lot more unnatural.

With just over four years and 177 days left on the Climate Clock, which towers above Union Square in Midtown Manhatten, scientists warn the days to curb the worst impacts of the climate crisis are dwindling, along with the Earth’s supply of nonrenewable resources, endangered species, and natural landscapes.

The visual countdown, which was established by leading scientists and activists in 2020, tracks the amount of time humans have to limit global warming and avoid the worst impacts of climate change to provide the most probable opportunity to preserve the planet.

The timeline only gives until mid-July 2029 to reach the global goals, only six months after President Donald Trump leaves the White House for a second time. This has caused much concern among environmental activists and climate scientists alike.

Trump, who has called climate change a “hoax,” has argued for years that science cannot predict the future of the climate that envelopes our planet, despite many models proving to be concerningly accurate, according to NASA Science. He additionally has a history of prioritizing energy production over protecting the environment, a shared view among many conservatives.

However, some Americans, regardless of political affiliation, are hoping Trump’s second administration will not irreparably undo too much environmental protection progress gradually obtained in recent years, as intensified natural disasters have brought the climate crisis to the door of those who once thought it was far removed.

Here is a breakdown of some of the most significant decisions Trump has made so far in the first month of his presidency related to the environment and climate policy.

These decisions follow the destructive weather patterns and record-breaking temperatures of 2024, the warmest year on record due to climate change, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Several environmental organizations, including the Center for Biological Diversity and the Natural Resources Defense Council, among others, have pushed back against Trump’s efforts to overturn federal environmental protections and state laws protecting natural land. Some have even threatened legal action.

“The use of emergency powers doesn’t allow a president to bypass our environmental safeguards,” said Kierán Suckling, executive director of the Center for Biological Diversity, in a news release. “We’ll see Trump in court to challenge each of these horrific, senseless attacks on wildlife, public lands, and our health.”

Only time will tell how the decisions of the Trump administration will affect the scope of climate change or if the opposition of environmental organizations and advocates will be effective.

However, the time our planet has — and the layer of defense for its remaining natural resources nested among its disappearing greenery and endangered species — is running out.