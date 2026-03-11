Giving Back Is Self-Care: Why Orlando Students Should Care About Foster Youth and Homelessness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We talk about self-care like it’s something you buy. A new workout set. A $7 matcha. A Sunday reset routine. But one of the most powerful mood boosters isn’t aesthetic, aesthetic-adjacent, or algorithm-approved: it’s service.

According to research published in BMC Public Health, people who volunteer report lower levels of depression, higher life satisfaction, and improved overall well-being compared to those who don’t. Other studies have found that consistent volunteering is associated with reduced stress and even lower mortality rates. When we help others, our brains release dopamine and oxytocin, which are chemicals linked to reward and connection.

In other words, giving back doesn’t just help your résumé. It regulates your nervous system. And in Orlando, there are fellow young people navigating adulthood without the safety nets many of us are currently taking for granted.

Every spring, college students think about internships, careers, and independence. Meanwhile, teens aging out of foster care are entering adulthood without consistent housing, financial support, or mentorship. Organizations like Embrace Families work directly with children and young adults in the foster system, providing resources and stability during critical transitions. Advocacy groups like Florida’s Children First and Guardian Ad Litem fight to protect the rights and futures of foster youth across the state.

View this post on Instagram @flguardianadlitem on Instagram

At the same time, homelessness in Orlando isn’t invisible by any means. We just don’t always know what to do about it. Many of us drive past encampments or individuals holding signs and feel a quick flash of discomfort before the light turns green. But local organizations like Samaritan Resource Center and Christian Service Center for the Homeless provide tangible, daily support: meals, showers, housing assistance, and pathways to stability.

The problems can feel overwhelming, but the solutions don’t have to be. So, here are five low-effort, high-impact ways busy college students can give back without burning out.

Volunteer Two Hours a Month It doesn’t have to be every weekend. Even one shift a month at a local nonprofit creates consistency, and that’s what builds impact. Two hours is less time than most of us spend scrolling in a week. View this post on Instagram @roomtoimproveyou on Instagram Use Your Major as Service Your skills are valuable now, not just after graduation. Marketing students can help nonprofits improve social media outreach. Finance majors can assist with budgeting workshops. Photography students can take professional headshots for foster youth applying for jobs or college. Service doesn’t have to mean manual labor; it can mean leveraging what you already know. Spring Clean With Purpose That hoodie you never wear, the extra toiletries under your sink, the unopened school supplies from last semester, though not valuable to you, can be for others. Instead of tossing them, donate intentionally; small material contributions compound when entire campuses participate. Organize a Micro-Drive You don’t need to start a nonprofit to make a difference. Organize a donation bin in your apartment complex. Partner with a sorority, club, or class. Choose one focused goal like socks, hygiene kits, notebooks, or cans, and make it manageable. Small leadership moments create real impact — plus, they’re great on a resume! Practice Micro-Philanthropy If volunteering feels intimidating, then start smaller. Try a pool for $5 with friends, set up a monthly $10 donation, or even share an organization’s work on social media to expand awareness. Impact scales through a community.

View this post on Instagram @thechargenews on Instagram

Maybe the reason so many of us feel burnt out is that everything we do feels self-focused, like our grades, our bodies, our internships, and our futures. Volunteering interrupts that loop. It shifts us from constant self-optimization to shared responsibility. Realizing what others deal with and that the world is bigger than us makes our issues feel a lot less significant.

Purpose feels different than productivity. In a city like Orlando, where foster youth are aging out of care, and families are navigating housing insecurity in real time, giving back isn’t abstract. It’s local. It’s immediate. It’s human.

Self-care will always matter. But sometimes the most regulating, grounding thing you can do isn’t another routine. It’s showing up for someone else.