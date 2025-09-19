The Ultimate Guide for College Students Considering Grad School

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What’s scarier than realizing that once you finish college, you’re suddenly tossed into the real world on your own? Overnight, your future feels like it’s entirely in your hands, whether that means using your marketing degree to launch a business, taking your communications background to land a dream journalism gig, heading to med school with your biology degree, or just hitting pause to travel and soak up the joy of finally getting your degree.

Some of us graduate with a crystal clear idea of what we want, and honestly, it’s impressive. But for most of us? Not so much. Feeling torn between equally exciting (and equally intimidating) options is totally normal. It’s human to be unsure, second-guess, and crave a little guidance.

As a second-year undergraduate student who’s definitely been in that boat (and still sometimes is), I’ve done some research and pulled from my own experiences to share advice on one of the biggest post-college questions: Should I apply to grad school? From figuring out which type of grad program might be right for you, to setting yourself up for success during undergrad, to knowing what to expect — this is your guide.

How to Decide If It’s Right for You

The most common reason people go to grad school is simple: their dream career requires it. Doctors go to medical school, dentists to dental school, lawyers to law school — you get the picture. Outside of those fields, though, grad school isn’t technically necessary for success. Plenty of people thrive in their careers without ever stepping back into a classroom.

That said, many students in fields like business or engineering still choose to pursue advanced degrees like MBAs or master’s programs because those credentials can expand their options, strengthen their resumes, and help them climb the career ladder faster. While grad school isn’t the only path to success, it often comes with perks like higher salaries, quicker promotions, and access to more specialized roles. In certain areas, like academia or research, advanced degrees (sometimes even doctorates) aren’t optional — they’re essential.

I’ve always been a lover of learning, even though I’ve had more than my fair share of stress and those “I want to quit” moments. It gets exhausting, especially when your plate already feels full and you realize just how much more lies ahead. However, when I picture my future career, I see something that demands hard work and relentless dedication, with a reward that goes far beyond a paycheck. Yes, financial stability matters (and let’s be honest, it’s a huge plus), but what motivates me most is the fulfillment that comes from knowing I’m making a difference.

Medicine, for example, is one of those rare careers that demands years of training — not just because the material is challenging, but because the stakes are literally life and death. The long journey through school isn’t only about mastering content but also about shaping resilience and testing who’s truly meant for the field.

So, though I want to use some research and stats to help you with applying to grad school, if you decide that’s what you want to do, we need to first clarify how to actually understand whether that is something for you. Though I am young, setting myself up for such a rigorous and treacherous path has taught me one thing: If your “why” is strong enough to carry you through the stress, then grad school is for you.

If you can confidently answer why you want to go, beyond just pressure, expectations, or “I don’t know what else to do,” and that reason aligns with your long-term career goals or personal fulfillment, then it’s worth pursuing. If you can’t, it’s better to pause and reassess before committing years (and money) to something you’re unsure about. Grad school isn’t running away.

I was once a toddler running around with a toy stethoscope, flipping through a human body encyclopedia, and staring starry-eyed at my doctor grandparents, aunts, and uncles, wanting nothing more than to “fix” people who didn’t feel well. Fast forward to college, and that childhood dream has met reality: I’ve learned just how high the stakes are in medicine. But I’ve also realized I’m willing to face all of it, not because I’m a genius, but because I’m deeply committed to working hard for the career I’ve always envisioned. That’s why I can confidently say the most important part of deciding on grad school, or any advanced path, is assessing your why.

Now comes the actual advice. When you hear “grad school applications,” your brain probably flashes back to the stress of applying to college in high school: juggling grades, extracurriculars, SAT scores, and the dreaded Common App essay (even just saying that makes me shiver two years later). Honestly, grad school applications can feel just as intimidating, sometimes even more so. However, the process really depends on the type of program you’re aiming for.

When it comes to programs like medicine and law, the application process gets intense. These are some of the most competitive admissions in the world, with acceptance rates often dipping below 5%.

For more general graduate programs, though, the level of difficulty varies. Sometimes it’s harder to get into Harvard as an undergrad than as a grad student, while at some state schools, you might breeze through undergrad admissions only to find their graduate program is insanely competitive.

Demonstrate Self-motivation and intellectual curiosity. This is a solid tip by West Virginia University’s “The Summit Ahead,” a resource offered by their Office of Graduate Admissions. Admissions committees want applicants to show initiative, organizing their own opportunities, reaching out proactively to others, and demonstrating genuine curiosity and innovative thinking. Grades alone won’t cut it. Plenty of people have good grades, but what sets you apart is how you use your time and energy to grow beyond the classroom. Advice: Don’t just focus on perfecting your GPA. Find ways to show that you’re motivated, curious, and willing to take initiative. That’s the version of you that admissions committees remember. Choose programs with purpose and do your research. Northeastern University, a highly regarded institution, advises that you should begin by identifying programs that align with your goals, whether they offer research, practical experience, or specific concentrations. Advice: Think about your non-negotiables (what you need in a program) and let those guide your choices. Grad school is a huge commitment, so the right fit matters way more than a shiny name on your resume. Crafting a Statement of Purpose That Stands Out If I told you this piece of advice came straight from Harvard University, would you pay just a little more attention? Harvard’s Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences states that your Statement of Purpose should be focused, informative, and clearly communicate your research interests, motivations, and academic qualifications, highlighting the experiences that shaped your goals, career objectives, and past work related to your field. Advice: Treat your Statement of Purpose like a spotlight moment. Make it clear, intentional, and uniquely you. Start now! Your Future Self Will Thank You. Now this piece of advice is one for me, and it’s something I had to learn the hard way back in high school. I used to put all my eggs in one (or maybe two) baskets, thinking that would be enough. But after facing rejection from a couple of the top universities in the U.S. (and watching people I knew go through the same thing), I realized we hadn’t set the stage in the precise way admissions offices expect. College admissions are tricky. You think you know exactly what they want, but you don’t. It takes trial and error to figure it out. Of course, part of getting accepted comes down to luck, but there are definitely ways to stack the odds in your favor. A perfect GPA alone won’t get you into an Ivy, and neither will being a star athlete with a 5.0+ UTR in varsity tennis. You need to present yourself as the full package, someone who’s checked all the boxes and brought something extra to the table. Let me explain what I mean by that. For me and many others, aiming for medical school, dental school, or a strong master’s program in public health, epidemiology, or neuroscience means meticulous planning. It’s not just about ticking all the boxes but rather about standing out among the ninety-nine other applicants so I can be the one they choose. Take med school, for example. Acceptance rates are notoriously low, which can feel discouraging at first. However, instead of letting past failures convince me I’m not cut out for it, I use that reality as motivation, even if it comes with a little bit of tough love. Knowing I’m competing against students who somehow manage straight As pushes me not to accept a B or C as defeat, but as a learning opportunity. Each setback becomes a roadmap: what went wrong, where I lacked, and how I’ll make sure it doesn’t happen again. To hold myself accountable, I track my grades for each class, map out weekly study hours, and set realistic but ambitious goals in an Excel spreadsheet. It’s my way of pushing myself not just to be competitive, but to be the best version of me — for myself. I also keep an Excel sheet where I track research, community service, volunteering, clinical experience, shadowing, and leadership. Even though I’m only a sophomore, I’ve made it a point to start early, not to cram in every single experience just to check boxes, but to give myself time to truly immerse and grow in the things I take on. For example, during my freshman year, while I was still adjusting to the heavy workload of my biomedical sciences degree, I stepped into leadership as a chair for my college’s Relay For Life team. It gave me volunteering experience while connecting me to a healthcare-related cause I deeply care about: cancer. That experience resonated with me both scientifically, as a biological process, and emotionally, on a personal level. I also joined Pre-Med AMSA, which became a foundation for networking and building community. The summer before sophomore year, I researched numerous professors in the college of medicine whose work aligned with my interests. After a lot of outreach, I was fortunate to secure a research assistant position in Infectious Disease Epidemiology, a perfect fit for my passions. While I’ve had some shadowing and clinical experience from high school, I know it’s an area I still need to expand in, and I’m actively working toward that. Colleges aren’t exactly subtle. Half the time, they literally post what they’re looking for in “ideal applicants” right on their websites. If they’re handing you the cheat sheet, why not use it? Take their checklist, weave it into your own life, and start becoming the version of yourself they can’t say no to. Sure, it’s tough and takes determination, but it’s so worth it. After that? Sit back, sip your coffee, and let the universe do its thing. Lisa via Pexels Do I still have a long way to go? Absolutely. However, instead of being overwhelmed, I feel confident I’m on the right track. My biggest takeaway so far: get organized and seek guidance. Use Excel, Notion, or whatever tool works for you to keep track of your goals and progress. Join clubs and take on leadership roles, even when they stretch you. Always say yes to opportunities (without burning yourself out), and make sure everything you do connects back to your purpose. Keep track, stay intentional, and remember, if you’re putting in the work now, it will pay off.

Final Thoughts Before You Hit Submit

Grad school isn’t about chasing prestige, checking boxes, or doing what you think you’re supposed to. It’s about knowing your “why.” If you’re clear on what drives you, whether that’s passion, purpose, or personal fulfillment, the long nights and tough work will feel worth it. If your “why” isn’t there yet, that’s okay too, because the best decision you can make is the one that’s true to you.