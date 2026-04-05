Florida Allergy Season Survival Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been dealing with allergies for as long as I can remember. Managing them is not just seasonal for me; they are part of my everyday life. After navigating my allergy symptoms day in and day out for years, I have learned a few things that can help make them more manageable, especially during the peak of spring allergy season. This article is not professional medical advice, but rather, a personalized survival guide based on my own experiences with allergens.

Surviving allergy season starts with understanding what it is. Seasonal allergies, also known as allergic rhinitis, are the immune system’s reaction to certain allergens that become more abundant as the seasons change. Common symptoms include irritated eyes, congestion, and sneezing.

Particularly, in Florida, the most common culprits are pollen from trees, grass, and weeds. Some of the most allergenic plants among these are oak trees, Bahiagrass (which I happen to be allergic to), and ragweed.

Oak tree pollen reaches its peak during April in Florida. Oaks are a notable nuisance, with pollen that coats the ground in a layer of yellow powder and leaves behind worm-like pieces called catkins, made of tiny flowers. Since spring has begun, I have been constantly seeing them littering the ground all over the UCF campus sidewalks.

Emilie Gilbert

Although not necessary, identifying allergy triggers can make mitigating symptoms easier. One of the most effective ways to do this is with an allergy test that can pinpoint exactly what allergens you are reacting to. Personally, I had a blood test done, but there are other options, such as skin tests.

Even without formal testing, noticing symptom patterns can be useful. When symptoms worsen, check out what allergens are at their peak in the local area. Understanding what you are reacting to and when you are reacting allows you to take precautions to stay ahead of your symptoms.

Allergy sufferers often find relief through antihistamine usage. There are many over-the-counter and prescription options. Consulting with a medical professional is advised to select the most suitable type. Antihistamines work by blocking histamine receptors that cause allergy symptoms.

I always ensure that I have my preferred antihistamine on hand, especially once allergy season rolls around. Beyond medication, I always have several essentials not far from my reach. Keeping items for symptom management nearby can make a huge difference in staying comfortable throughout the day. For instance, tissues are a necessity for me. I keep a box in every room of my apartment, in my car, and in all my bags.

Emilie Gilbert

Aside from having supplies on hand, managing allergies often comes down to limiting exposure to triggers. To prevent allergens from spreading indoors, make a habit of keeping all windows and doors shut, consistently cleaning floors and surfaces, showering and changing clothes following outdoor activities, and investing in an air purifier.

Seasonal allergies can be irritating, but with the right strategies, symptoms can become more manageable. From recognizing symptoms and identifying common triggers to keeping essentials on hand, there are many ways to stay ahead of allergy season. With proper preparation and awareness, reducing discomfort is possible to keep allergies from taking over daily life.