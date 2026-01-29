Creative Alternatives to New Year’s Resolutions to Set the Tone for 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Another year, another list of some not-so-attainable New Year’s resolutions. Sound familiar? If you’re one of the countless people who carefully curate a list of broad goals for the new year, but end up not sticking to them, you’re not alone.

A study by the Pew Research Center found that 49% of young adults ages 18 to 29 make at least one New Year’s resolution each year. However, by the end of the first month, only 59% of the people in the study who made resolutions said they had kept them.

The reason resolutions are so difficult to keep is that they are often too broad or overwhelming, according to U.S. News and World Report. It’s because of this that sometimes keeping resolutions has the opposite effect than intended.

But if you have a similar outlook and personality to mine, it is often just as discouraging not to have a vision for a new year at all. So, I’ve compiled some ways to set yourself up for success for the new year, without the daunting pressure of weighty resolutions.

. Make Monthly Punchcards

My personal favorite goal-tracking method of the year is creating visionary punchcards. This technique is the perfect craft for a self-care night or afternoon hangout with your friends. All you need is a small stack of index cards and some markers or paint. Being creative while also documenting some of your goals for the year provides the perfect activity to set yourself up for success. The visual cues to track your progress increase your motivation, which in turn helps you achieve the objectives you set for yourself. “The key is choosing goals that feel supportive, not punishing,” Michelle Tirronen, author of the fashion and lifestyle blog With Chelle, said. “Every January, I feel the pull to set new goals. They aren’t grand, loud, or strict. Just small accomplishments for a stress-free start to the year.” You can either make these cards for the entire year or renew them each month, allowing flexibility for shifting perspectives and new focuses. You can also add a reward at the bottom of the card for completing each goal for extra motivation, whether that is buying yourself a new book after reading 10 nonfiction pieces or treating yourself to a coffee after getting up early five days in a row. Some of my punch cards for the year include taking a walk somewhere new outdoors, trading everyday plastic items for sustainable swaps, and celebrating small accomplishments! View this post on Instagram @emiliamariehome via Instagram.

. Make a Bucket List

Making a comprehensive bucket list is another way to streamline your goals for the new year, especially if most of your list items are things you want to do or change. A bucket list is a tangible way to keep track of your progress as you work on prioritizing what’s important to you, whether that’s making new friends or getting tickets to that concert you want to go to. Some other examples could be putting an important purchase on your yearly bucket list, if you’re saving for a new phone or computer. Or, if you’re hoping to go on a summer trip with your friends, make sure that travel goal is on your list too. While this method doesn’t necessarily work if you’re trying to eliminate certain habits from your daily routine, it can help you prioritize things that make you happy.

. Curate a Vision Board

A vision board is a classic way to visualize and manifest your aspirations and goals for the new year. Not only does it help you encapsulate the overall vibe you’re hoping to create in your life, but it can also be a therapeutic project for a self-care night or a fun activity to do with friends. You can incorporate specific goals for the new through different images, whether that be a shot out of a plane window to indicate travel or a photo of boxes in an apartment if you’re hoping to move. It’s also common to put inspirational quotes or affirmations on the board to help you stay positive. The good thing about this method is that it’s very versatile. You could curate your ideal vision board on paper using printed images, stickers, and other visual elements. Or, if you don’t have the time or resources, you can easily create one on Pinterest, with everything you need right at your fingertips. @everythingenvy Everything you need to create your 2026 vision board! Let’s dream big, besties 🫶 #founditonamazon #visionboardnight #2026planning #girlsnightideas #amazonhome ♬ Ladyfingers by Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass – Mieze Katz @everythingenvy via TikTok.

. Create a ‘To (Not) Do’ List

This method works particularly well if you have a list of things you want to avoid in the new year or for reducing the prevalence of certain habits in your life. While making the opposite of a to-do list is not a great fit for integrating things you hope to do throughout the year, it does help take steps toward forming healthy habits by reducing your reliance on old ones. If you’re hoping to be more mindful of your screen time this year, you can add to the list that you would like to “not spend over 30 minutes on social media” or “don’t get on your phone an hour before bed.” Or, if you’re trying to improve your financial management skills, write down an entry to “not spend more than $20 on coffee each week” or “don’t skip meal prep at the beginning of each week.” This technique helps you directly address the traits you’re hoping to reduce in your life, while simultaneously working toward healthier habits without relying on broad goals. Plus, you can make it visually appealing with markers, stickers, or inspirational (and somewhat threatening) quotes to motivate you.

. Stick to Micro-goals