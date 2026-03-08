Control Your Stress With Your Breath: The Wim Hof Breathing Method

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taking a deep breath is a commonly suggested method to relieve stress, and because of this, it can be unfairly overlooked. As someone who struggles with anxiety, I understand the frustration of being told to “just breathe” when you feel like you can’t. Though one day I decided to humor my dad and try out this new breathing technique he referred to as “the Wim Hof.” After trying it and pushing past the initial dizziness, tingling hands, and overall discomfort of the technique, I found that it actually helped more than I expected. Now I have become an advocate for it.

Wim Hof, also known as “the Iceman,” is an extreme Dutch athlete, author, and motivational speaker who got his nickname by breaking multiple records related to withstanding freezing temperatures. His breathing technique consists of sitting, or if you’re nervous about passing out like me, then lying down, and taking thirty deep breaths with no pauses in between. After the thirtieth exhale, you hold your breath for as long as you can, and then breathe in deeply again and hold that breath for 15 more seconds.

This completes a round, and from here you can either start another round or stop. I’ve found that completing three rounds is what helps me the most, but any number of rounds is surely beneficial. You can follow guided breathing exercises on his app, Wim Hof Method: Breathwork, or you can watch guided exercises available on his YouTube account.

While this breathing technique is intense, there is evidence to suggest that it is beneficial for reducing stress levels. In a small 2018 research study examining the effects of the Wim Hof Method, which included the breathing technique, cold exposure, and yoga postures, the interviewed group reported positive changes in aspects such as energy levels, mood, well-being, stress levels, anxiety, and focus. While the article concludes that more research with a larger group of participants should be conducted, they did confirm that people experienced positive effects after using the method.

Another study found on the National Center for Biotechnology Information‘s website examined whether the Wim Hof Method has a positive psychological and physiological impact on healthy and non-healthy participants. Similarly, they stated that their findings were promising and “suggest that the WHM may reduce inflammation in healthy and non-healthy participants as it increases epinephrine levels.” This reduction of inflammation could also reduce stress levels in users of the breathing technique, since, according to another article on the National Center for Biotechnology Information, stress has been proven to induce inflammation.

Hof recognizes and advocates for the benefits of his breathing technique, claiming that it also allows people to influence their autonomic nervous system and prevent them from feeling sick. This ability to control your autonomic nervous system would also allow people to control their adrenaline and cortisol levels, and therefore, minimize their stress levels.

Since discovering this technique, my dad has become a firm believer in the practice and has devoted a few minutes every day to doing the breathing exercise. Since May 2025, he has completed 460 sessions, 1,215 rounds, and 21 hours of breath retention. When asked how this breathing exercise has affected his life, he said: “When I’m stressed and feel like I have no control, I turn to the breathing exercises and suddenly peace returns to my body and mind. It’s as if I have been given a gift or a super power I did not know I had.” This, in my opinion, proves that the Wim Hof Breathing Method works for everyone, including people like him who had not engaged in mental health practices regularly before.

Whether you are struggling with diagnosed anxiety or stress over an upcoming exam, this technique is worth trying. By managing your stress levels with this technique, studying may become easier since you can now calmly concentrate on the material instead of pushing a frustrated, anxious brain to work. In the middle of midterm season, and with final exams not far away, try one round of this breathing exercise. You may be surprised by how attainable stress relief is.