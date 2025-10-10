Coffee, Matcha, or Energy Drinks: What’s the Best Option?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Caffeine has become a staple for many in our generation, especially college students powering through long lectures, late-night study sessions, and packed schedules. It’s common to see students with coffee in hand, sipping matcha, or grabbing an energy drink between classes. But with so many options, which source of caffeine is truly the best?

Before diving in, it’s helpful to know that the FDA recommends adults consume no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, with lower limits for those who are sensitive to caffeine. This guideline helps put each beverage into perspective, especially for students who may combine multiple sources of caffeine throughout the day.

Caffeine is often a constant companion for many students, but the form it takes matters. Matcha provides steady focus, coffee offers a quick and familiar jolt, and energy drinks provide intensity at a cost to long-term health. Supported by research on its antioxidants and steady caffeine release, matcha emerges as the best overall option from a scientific perspective.

Still, the “best” choice ultimately depends on what you need to accomplish in a given day. Whether it’s the endurance of matcha, a quick kick of coffee, or the convenience of an energy drink, the right source of caffeine is the one that helps you meet your personal goals.