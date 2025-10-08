Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The Story of a Survivor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month dedicated to supporting all the survivors and those who are currently battling breast cancer. Over 316,590 cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in 2025, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast Cancer Awareness Month helps to inform women about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and how to conduct self-examinations. Anyone can be diagnosed with breast cancer, so being aware of the signs and getting regular check-ups with your doctor can help catch breast cancer early on. Getting the diagnosis can be frightening, and the process of treatment can feel worse. This is a story of a survivor that I know, who I look up to for her bravery and her fighting spirit through one of the most life-changing diagnoses that a person could ever face.

Renee’s story

Renee Haines, a family friend of mine, was diagnosed with breast cancer on Oct. 29, 2024. A breast cancer diagnosis on top of her daily routines, including taking care of her three children, felt like a halt in her life.

“I think my first thoughts were just a whirlwind of things,” Renee said, “I definitely thought, ‘am I going to see my kids grow up?’ That was one of the scariest thoughts I had.”

Renee emphasized the impact of striving for normalcy and how maintaining a regular routine helped her throughout treatment. “Making the most out of the days I feel good was helpful,” she said, explaining how she kept her son’s soccer schedule the same and continued taking her twins out in an attempt to keep their lives normal. Social support from friends who flew down to help babysit, do chores around the house, help with meal prep, and fundraise to help with the financial burden of treatment was also a huge relief for Renee.

“Knowing people are invested that much in me and my family has been motivating,” Renee said. “I have some bad thoughts, but I also have some really beautiful thoughts of how people have shown up for us.”

While all the support has helped with Renee’s treatment, there have also been bad times. Renee recalled how the diagnosis had changed her life not just temporarily, but permanently.

“I’m never going to be the same person again. I’m always going to be worried that it’s going to come back. Life is never going to be the same. There’s a lot of grief that comes with that.”

She discussed how the mass amount of breast cancer symbolism showing up around October can be triggering to those battling cancer and those who have beaten cancer. “Sometimes that messaging of ‘early detection saves lives’ can make women feel like they didn’t do enough early enough or soon enough. Doctors don’t even understand why it comes back for some people and not for others,” she said.

While Renee’s journey has been long and difficult at times, she continues to enjoy life to the fullest, spending time with loved ones and getting better each day.

Self-examination and signs TO LOOK for

Self-examination is one of the most effective ways to check for abnormalities at home. Self-examinations should be performed monthly as recommended by the National Breast Cancer Foundation. You can perform self-examinations by using the pads of your index, middle, and ring fingers to feel around your breast for any lumps. Looking at a mirror, you can also inspect if there is any discoloration on your breasts or if there is any irritation of the nipples. Nipple discharge can also be a sign of breast cancer.

Not every lump is cancerous, though. The only way to be certain that you have breast cancer would be to get a mammogram, which can be scheduled with a doctor. Mammograms are a type of X-ray designed specifically for breasts, scanning breast tissue to check for any abnormalities in the breasts. Mammograms can also help find breast cancer before any symptoms start to arise, giving those who are diagnosed with it a better chance of complete removal.

Breast cancer is a battle, but no one has to go through it alone. Supporting those who are currently battling breast cancer by being present, helpful, and mindful can give motivation to those in their battle. Cancer of any kind can feel like a roadblock in life, but having a good support system around can help make the fight against breast cancer less frightening. So, take a little time this Breast Cancer Awareness Month to honor those who lost their battle with breast cancer, those who are still fighting, and those who have beaten it.