9 Life-Changing Reads for Those Feeling Lost

Books to read in your twenties can serve as the ultimate guide to navigating uncertainty. These years bring big changes, self-discovery, and, at times, the feeling of being completely lost. Between life-altering career decisions, relationship struggles, and the challenge of figuring out who you are, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. From thought-provoking nonfiction to emotional fiction, here’s a list of books to help you navigate this unpredictable decade.

THe Let them theory by Mel robbins

Your twenties can be a time of insecurity, change, and unsteadiness. The Let Them Theory offers a complete mindset shift that’s especially valuable in this decade of your life. It reminds you that your energy is better spent on goals and people who align themselves with who you truly are, rather than clinging to what no longer serves you just because it’s comfortable. You do not need to force things to stay in your life; instead, allow friendships to drift, careers to pivot, and relationships to evolve. By just “letting” others be, you make room for self-discovery and for the right opportunities and people to naturally attract you. This book, along with other Mel Robbins’s content, such as her podcast What I Wish I Knew in My 20s, paves the way for a better mindset during these formative years. “When you said ‘Let Them,’ you make a decision to let peope think negative thoughts about you. When you say ‘Let Them,’ you focus on the one person whose opinion truly matters — yours.” — Mel Robbins, The Let Them Theory

The psychology of money by Morgan Housel

With the independence of your twenties often comes a season of financial pressure. This book gives a refreshing perspective on money by focusing less on the overwhelming numbers (or lack thereof) and more on human behavior. Instead of chasing cash or comparing their situations to others, Housel encourages readers to build a healthy relationship with their finances. For young adults navigating student loans, budgeting, and the weight of academic and financial expectations, the book provides reassurance that success is as much about mindset as it is about math. To face your fears of financial pressure, The Psychology of Money guides you on creating stability and confidence in a decade often marked by trial and error.

Everything I know about love by dolly alderton

Everything I Know About Love is a funny and honest reminder that being lost is a natural part of growing up. As you navigate the challenges of your twenties, from friendship, heartbreak, and figuring out who you are in the middle of it all, Alderton is there to guide you along the way. Through her stories of relationships and self-discovery, she reassures you that you’re not alone. These messy, joyful, and sometimes painful years of early adulthood shape who you are and who you become. This book shows that love extends beyond romance — it’s also found in the bonds you create with friends, the relationship you nurture with yourself, and the lessons you carry with you.

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama’s Becoming is an inspiring reflection on identity and finding your voice. As you navigate the uncertainties of this decade, this book reminds you that the path you pave is uniquely your own. The memoir highlights her experiences, showing how setbacks and self-doubt can be seen as opportunities for growth rather than obstacles. Personally, I have always admired Michelle Obama, so this book is a powerful reminder for me that even the most successful people embrace their evolving selves. Every successful person went through their twenties just like you and me, and we can learn from how they handled each situation to find inspiration for our own journey. Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels

Atomic Habits by James Clear

I’m sure you’ve heard of this iconic book, but I couldn’t not include it in a guide to navigating life, especially during your twenties. At this stage, routines are still forming, and our goals and aspirations can feel overwhelming. This book guides us in building lasting change in life through small, consistent actions. James Clear emphasizes that success doesn’t come from one huge action, but from intentional habits that align with who you want to become. Breaking big goals into manageable steps makes them feel more achievable, especially when there’s so much life beyond your twenties to prepare for. If you ignored your parents telling you to read Atomic Habits, take this as a sign to redesign your life in a way that leads you to your aspirations.

Normal people by sally rooney

Transitioning from the non-fiction books that guide you through personal transformations, fiction can also introduce you to new lessons to implement in your life. Normal People is a brutally honest look at relationships, identity, and growing up. Through your twenties, it can feel like every connection in your life shapes who you are, and the book captures it perfectly. Following two people through love, friendship, and self-discovery, you see the messy, beautiful, and sometimes painful reality of early adulthood. Reading it shows that growth often comes from vulnerability, reflection, and learning to understand both ourselves and the people around us. If you haven’t read or watched Normal People, be sure you’re mentally stable enough to handle it, because I guarantee you will be crying by the end of it, but you’ll also feel seen. Trigger warning: This book contains several heavy themes, including psychological struggles, substance use, trauma, and mental health.

The Stranger by Albert Camus

If you’re in your twenties and questioning life, The Stranger really hits that existential nerve. The thought-provoking novel explores meaning and human experience from the life perspective of a man. Following the story of Meursault, the book examines how people respond to societal expectations and the absurdity of life itself. Reading it not only tells you a story about navigating uncertainty, but also encourages self-reflection on your own values, choices, and sense of purpose. This book isn’t a light read, but it is perfect to make sense of who you are and what truly matters to you.

Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

This novel follows an unlikely story as a group of strangers is caught in a bizarre hostage situation. Through their stories, Backman explores the fears, anxieties, and hopes along the journey. The book reminds us that everyone is carrying invisible struggles, and that empathy, understanding, and human connection are key to finding our footing. I include Anxious People as a reminder to not only pay attention to your own mental health, but also to the mental health of those around you. For anyone feeling lost or overwhelmed, this book serves as a reminder that growth, forgiveness, and laughter can still exist in hard moments. Photo by Eliabe Costa from Unsplash

The Family Next Door by Sally Hepworth