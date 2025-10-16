Birth Control: My Honest Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Birth control always seemed to carry a stigma. Back in high school, the only conversations I ever heard about it were negative, stories about weight gain, mood swings, and depression. Honestly, it scared me away from even considering it.

For me, my periods were regular, not heavy, and pretty manageable, but many of my close friends weren’t as lucky. They dealt with painful, unpredictable periods that interfered with their daily lives. A few of them went on birth control to regulate their cycles. After a few months, they were dealing with new issues, including tight jeans, nausea, and irritability. Watching them struggle only confirmed what I already believed: birth control wasn’t worth it.

A few years later, I was in a serious relationship and birth control was on my mind again, along with every horror story I’d ever heard. My mom warned me once again about her own negative experience, which didn’t help. But the more I read into it, the more I realized the narrative around birth control is rarely balanced. Not everyone had a bad experience with it. Some people actually liked their birth control as they felt more in control of their bodies and their lives because of it.

When my boyfriend moved to Pennsylvania for school, I decided to use distance as an opportunity. I wanted to try birth control on my own terms, without pressure or expectations. If I didn’t like how I felt, I could stop before ever becoming sexually active. So, I booked an appointment with my OB/GYN and started the pill.

From day one, I set an alarm for 7 p.m. and haven’t missed a pill since. I paid close attention to my body, my mood, and my skin, checking in with myself often. To my surprise, none of the horror stories came true. I didn’t gain weight. I didn’t feel moody or off. Instead, my skin cleared up, my cycle stayed consistent, and when my boyfriend and I eventually reunited, sex was a whole new experience.

Along my birth control journey, my mindset around safe sex evolved. Taking the pill wasn’t just about preventing pregnancy but also gave me a sense of control over my cycle and my choices. It encouraged me to be more intentional about understanding my body and communicating openly with my partner. While my boyfriend and I don’t use condoms, we prioritize transparency, regular testing, and ongoing conversations about sexual health. For us, that’s what safe and responsible sex looks like.

Of course, not everyone has a smooth experience. I’ve definitely been one of the lucky ones. The list of potential side effects is long, and everybody reacts differently. For me, birth control has only brought positives: clearer skin, a better sex life, and less worry about an unplanned pregnancy. But that doesn’t mean it’s the right choice for everyone. What I’ve learned through all this is that no one’s experience will look exactly the same.

At the end of the day, I think everyone deserves to explore their options to decide what feels best for them. Whether your goal is lighter periods, reduced cramps, or simply feeling more in control of your sex life, let it be your own journey. Do your research, talk to your doctor, and most importantly, listen to your body.