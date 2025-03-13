Becoming a Traveler, Not a Tourist of My Own Life 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout childhood, we consume countless iconic TV shows and movies. They become mile markers as we grow up and assist in cementing some of our fondest memories. I always recall watching reruns of House Hunters and The Best Thing I Ever Ate with my mom, learning about the best renovations and the chefs’ favorite restaurants worldwide. The hosts and featured guests became familiar faces to me. However, one of the most memorable TV hosts I remember growing up with was the late Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain was born on June 25, 1956, in New York and tragically took his own life on June 8, 2018, in Kayserberg, France, during the filming of an episode for his show Parts Unknown. The chef-turned-writer-turned-TV-host was deeply beloved by fans due to his very forward and sarcastic personality. He still conveyed empathy and openness to the people with whom he interacted in different countries. He also spoke in a manner that, aside from being comedic, was borderline philosophical.

I have the privilege of turning 21 this month, and like almost every other semi-adult my age, I have no clue what the hell I am doing. There is just something incredibly overwhelming (and exciting) about knowing that you are young enough to explore different paths in life but not knowing where to start. It’s almost like those memes online about spontaneous late-night thoughts about how you need to get six degrees, learn five languages, and explore 30 countries while trying to find love and settle down without neglecting your hobbies and passions. Yes, I have experienced these existential/identity crises, but I have also learned throughout the past two months that nothing can change without me putting things in motion. I fear that I have become so comfortable with just letting the influence of others impact and guide me so strongly that I lose sight of what I truly want. It’s always an “I think” and never an “I know.” I truly feel that to make the most out of this finite life of mine, I have to go out there and learn more about myself.

Considering this concept and my admiration for Bourdain, I decided that what better than implementing some of his advice in my life. I always remember feeling this sense of borderline envy seeing him try so many new foods and discover new cultures, all while maintaining that basis of humanity and learning about the people themselves. I adored this to the point where I even wished to be a TV host. Even if I do not stick by this long-term — which is possible as humans are ever-changing and quite indecisive — I hope to be inspired to begin taking steps toward achieving life goals that aren’t limited to just passing my classes and hitting 10k steps while at university.

Here are a few of my favorite quotes and how I plan on incorporating them into my day-to-day:

Travel is about the gorgeous feeling of teetering in the unknown.” Anthony Bourdain

Aside from the evident reference to traveling to places one has never been, I felt this could be applied to any aspect of life. Embracing what scares us, what we don’t know, can expose us to new opportunities and beauty in forms never seen before. This quote raised the question, “Just how much am I missing out on because I chicken out?” It is human nature to try and avoid what doesn’t bring comfort and familiarity, but by just recognizing that, I have to push myself out of my comfort zone. In his shows, Bourdain doesn’t just travel to different locations but tries an array of foods and exposes himself to new flavors. This pushed me to conclude that I hope to initiate more conversations and start taking risks I could never imagine myself taking. Saying yes to the spontaneous plans, speaking to the professor who incredibly intimidates me, and wearing the outfit I spent 30 minutes staring at in fear of not knowing how others would react.

Oh, and booking that solo trip somewhere I have never been before (one day soon)!

Good food is very often, even most often, simple food.” Anthony Bourdain

Hear me out! This does apply to food, but it also applies to our day-to-day interactions and customs. We watch TikTok and Instagram videos and see people living luxurious lives and receiving an overflow of expensive and lavish items. Without realizing it, we can become envious and subconsciously begin trying to change ourselves and find a way to gain what we don’t have or convert ourselves into someone different from who we truly are.

Aside from the fact that this can get quite expensive and hurt your emotions, it can lead you to take what you already have for granted. Unfortunately, I have found myself in this position many times. I don’t appreciate how prosperous my life is and how fortunate I am to have the resources and items I do. I also take for granted how grandiose of a woman I am. Yes, not perfect, but it is full of potential and the drive to reach many things. This urged me to practice gratitude more frequently and appreciate my life. I may not be on a yacht in Monaco, but I am gaining a higher education surrounded by friends and family who love me. And, I eat amazing food — often, simple — almost every day.

Without experimentation, a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, and moribund.” Anthony Bourdain

This quote can be tied back to the first one I had previously mentioned, but it also encapsulates a hard truth that is somewhat universal. There have been multiple times when I was in a lecture and had a question that burned me, but I never raised my hand or my voice out of fear of sounding foolish. But, how silly can one look when they have the bravery of taking that risk? Now, I realize the answer is no. Yes, there is a risk of disappointment and never reaching such heights, but there is also the risk of gaining more than I ever dreamed of. Curiosity is something I will set free and allow to guide me. I will indulge in more of those questions in class and continue to try new things, even if things go wrong and I find myself back at square one. I do myself the justice of being able to say that I even began to attempt such, rather than let the chance slip from my fingers due to worries that only pertained to me and my consciousness.

Truthfully, we should all try to reach new heights and try new things that scare us. Our 20s are a time of refined youth and opportunity. They are our time to set the tone for our lives. Let’s live like Bourdain and not forget to “be a traveler, not a tourist.”