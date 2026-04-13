An Easy Guide to Making Connections

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re an upcoming freshman or a graduating senior, college students everywhere are constantly looking for jobs and internships in their field. However, in today’s job market, everyone is feeling the pressure of unemployment and the inability to break into their field.

On top of that, everyone around you says that you can only get a job with connections. Unless you’ve got close family or friend ties to connect you to your desired network, no one tells you how to get these connections. Networking may seem tricky, but I’m going to simplify it for you.

Cold Email People may have different opinions on cold emailing; however, I quite enjoy it. Cold emailing, or cold calling, is when you reach out to a business or company that you may want to work with out of the blue, even if they aren’t necessarily hiring. In my opinion, cold emailing is low-risk and high-reward. Photo by Startup Stock Photos from Pexels The downside to cold emailing is that it may be a lengthy process; however, if you have no prior experience, it can be well worth it. Find some companies in your field that are of interest to you, research contacts within those companies for their emails, and send out a concise message with your resume attached. If you’re unsure what to say in your cold email, you can research some templates online and tailor them to your liking. While nothing is guaranteed by cold emailing, it doesn’t hurt to try. Frankly, in my opinion, it shows drive and interest in the field. Contact Professors If the job search isn’t working great, remember that you’re in school and resources are everywhere. Professors teach because they are experts in their field. Experts in a field do not just walk out of college as an expert; they most likely have years of experience before they turned to teaching, meaning they probably know dozens of people who do what you may want to do for work. After class, talk to your professor and get to know them, not just in a sense of getting a connection to get a job, but to obtain knowledge. Furthermore, you can always contact professors whose class you do not have to understand what they do, or try to get involved with their research. For some, this may seem daunting, but what’s the worst that can happen? You’ll get rejected. But if you never try, how will you know? School-Sponsored Internships Something that can be overlooked is school-sponsored internships. These are internships within the university’s departments or with an external company. The upside to these internships is that the applicant pool will mainly be students from that university, which only helps your chances of nailing the job. Photo by Mimi Thian from Unsplash At UCF, there are many of these opportunities. Good places to look are the Office of Experiential Learning, Handshake, or contacting your department advisor. These internships are a great way of getting your foot in the door while being supported in your academics. Connections Are Everywhere In my opinion, everyone is a connection. Your best friend, your co-worker, the bus driver, and the Starbucks barista are all connections if you get to know them. Why? Somebody will always know somebody. For example, you could have a friend who is about to complete an internship. There’s your chance to speak up and ask them if they can recommend you, or know of someone you can get connected with. It is important to maintain good relationships with everyone around, not just those in ‘professional’ fields. These connections are what matter most in the grand scheme of things, from friendship to acquaintances, to just a wave when you pass by someone; you never know who might end up giving you an opportunity. Even if you don’t, there’s nothing wrong with just being kind to others. We live in a world where the ‘grind’ mindset is ingrained in us, but not every interaction should be about getting something out of someone. Sometimes, relationships are maintained just for the sake of a human connection rather than a professional connection. If you’re sociable and kind to others, then you’re already halfway there in obtaining your dream job.

Job hunting can be hard as a college student, especially if you’re trying to balance other work, school clubs, academics, and a social life all at the same time. It can also feel like you’re behind in life when you see your peers obtaining that summer internship, especially when you’ve been constantly rejected.

However, the job search begins much earlier than opening Indeed and hitting apply. Networking early on helps you build connections that make it easier to obtain internships that you can flex on LinkedIn. Once you start immersing yourself in the field and people around you, you might realize that the job you actually want might not ever have an application, but exists simply because you knew someone. Networking can look awkward, but done right, it is appreciated and a key element for success in any field.