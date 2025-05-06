7 State and National Parks You Can Visit to Touch Grass

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Earth Day may have passed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate the Earth! Especially when our state and national parks are being threatened with demolition. Now, more than ever, is the time to get out of the house, close our laptops, and explore the land around us. My aunt and uncle have been visiting state and national parks around the country since 2016 and have explored over 80 parks so far. From two traveling experts, here are seven of their favorite state and national parks to get out of your comfort zone, reconnect with the Earth, and do your wallet a big favor.

Big bend national park, texas

Did you know that Texas is so big that it has 11 different ecological regions? Located in southwest Texas’s Brewster County, Big Bend National Park is home to 150 miles of hiking trails, 1,200 plant species, 450 species of birds, and over 1,250 square miles of land. The park borders Mexico and has campsites, lodging, river trips, and more. Additionally, it has been hailed as one of the best spots in North America to stargaze. If you’re not into hiking up mountains or exploring the twists and turns of desert terrain, don’t worry — you can enjoy a simple yet scenic car ride through the park, too. Photo by Michelle Khan

Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

Located in southwestern Utah and known for its bright orange rock formations, Bryce Canyon is actually not a canyon, despite its name! Instead, it’s composed of over a dozen rock amphitheaters that eroded into the Paunsaugunt Plateau. Bryce Canyon is home to 1,000 plant species and over 60 butterfly species. Additionally, it hosts annual prairie dog festivals on Utah’s Prairie Dog Day, where they recognize the prairie dog as a keystone species. (I didn’t even know there was a Prairie Dog Day.) Bryce Canyon is also located about 40 miles northeast of Zion National Park, another national park with breathtaking sights, so you can check both out while you’re in the area!

fort pickens, florida

Calling all UCF students: don’t worry, this one’s in Florida! Fort Pickens is the largest of the four brick military forts built to protect Pensacola during the 1800s. This historical site is located on Pensacola Beach, along the Gulf Islands National Seashore, and also features other historic structures, such as Battery Cooper and Battery Worth. Aside from campgrounds, Fort Pickens has a ferry plaza, picnic area, park store, and walking trails. If you’d prefer a little more direction as you explore the site, you can also book guided nature and history tours. And yes, you can swim here at Langdon Beach and end the day with a good tan. Photo by Michelle Khan

golden gate canyon state park, colorado

Yep, Colorado isn’t just home to Rocky Mountain National Park. Not to be confused with California’s famous Golden Gate Bridge — seriously, the two are nowhere near each other — Colorado’s Golden Gate Canyon State Park is absolutely worth visiting. Skiing and snowshoeing? Check. Fishing? Check. The standard campgrounds, hiking trails, bike paths, horseback riding paths, and picnic sites? Check. Insider tip: keep your eyes open for bear marks on trees too — when my aunt went, she said that this was one detail about the park that fascinated her the most. While you’re at it, since the park is located just 30 miles from Denver, you can check out the city, too!

Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico

Don’t go to this one if you’re claustrophobic! Located in New Mexico’s Eddy County, Carlsbad Caverns is known for having the largest accessible cave chamber in North America, the Big Room. The park itself has about 120 caves, but that number is constantly changing as more are regularly discovered. Aside from these wondrous caves, the park is also home to over 750 plant species, 54 amphibian and reptile species, and 17 bat species. Yep, you heard me right: 17 bat species. On that note, the park offers a free Bat Flight Program from April to October, where participants can witness over 1,000 bats flying out of the caverns to begin their nightly hunt for food.

great smoky mountains national park, tennessee & north carolina

You’ve definitely heard of this one before — if not, then you really need that getaway after finals season because the Great Smoky Mountains is America’s most visited national park. The Smokies have been a movie set for popular movies like The Fugitive, The Hunger Games, Forrest Gump, and more. After you see photos of the landscape, it’s not hard to understand why. The park, located in both Tennessee and North Carolina, is home to awe-inspiring waterfalls, valleys, mountains, and rivers, as well as swimming holes, lodging, hiking trails, historical buildings, and campgrounds. This is one park that must be on your bucket list.

enchanted rock state natural area, texas