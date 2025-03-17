5 Protein Snacks to Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals

The countdown to summer has begun, which means it’s time to get that summer body! While going to the gym is great, the way to see the most results is from eating the right foods. As many fitness influencers say, “Abs are made in the kitchen,” and protein is the key ingredient to success.
I know fulfilling protein goals can be challenging when a craving for a Ben and Jerry’s is calling your name. However, there are so many yummy snacks you can make that will fulfill that sweet tooth and goal. Here are five protein-filled snacks to reach your fitness goals!
- Yogurt bowls
-
These bowls are easy to make and, in my opinion, better than ice cream. Oikos Triple Zero yogurt has 15 grams of protein and tastes like heaven. Add Nature Valley protein granola and your choice of fruits for a yummy and filling bowl.
- Protein muffins
-
For these muffins, you will need a Kodiak Protein Packed Muffin Mix of your choice (I use chocolate chip), one Core Power Chocolate Protein Shake, half a cup of plain Greek yogurt, and two eggs.
Whisk all ingredients together before baking in the oven for 20 to 30 minutes. These are great for breakfast, on-the-go snacks, or sweet treats!
- Protein shake
-
This one seems obvious, but there are options for shakes that aren’t chalky and actually taste like milkshakes. Some brands, such as Premier Protein or CorePower, give you 30 to 42 grams of protein in just one bottle. They’re easy, fast, and require no cooking.
- high protein pudding
-
I recently found this on TikTok, and it quickly became a favorite of mine.
All you need is a CorePower Shake and two tablespoons of sugar-free pudding mix. Mix them together and let the mixture sit in the fridge for two hours to create a delicious pudding with 45 grams of protein.
- rice cakes
-
Rice cakes are such a healthy way to have some dessert in your day. Grab your favorite Greek yogurt or peanut butter and spread it on the rice cake. To finish, top it off with some fruits or toppings of choice!
Along with being incredibly tasty, all of these snacks are high in protein, which will help you maintain your fitness objectives. The finest aspect? They are simple to prepare, they are filling, and provide you with energy all day.