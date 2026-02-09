5 Activities for Your Next Galentine’s Day Party

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Love does not have to be romantic to be celebrated. Whether you are single or not, Galentine’s Day allows you to spend a day cherishing the people you love.

If a Galentine’s Day party sounds like the perfect event for you and your friends, think about trying these activities!

Create Floral Arrangements Who doesn’t love flowers for Valentine’s Day? Ask your Galentine’s attendees to bring a bouquet or two of their favorite flowers along with a vase. That way, it cuts down on costs for the party planner. Plus, there will be a variety of flowers to choose from. Put all the flowers out and have your friends select some of each to put together into their vase. Melody Ozdyck / Her Campus By having individuals bring their own flowers, each arrangement will become a mix of your friends’ personalities, and you will get to take a piece of everyone home. To make the memories last even longer, you can also press the flowers afterward to preserve them. At Home Spa Treatments Treat yourselves to a little self-care from the comfort of home. Select a couple of treatments for everyone to do together. Options like face masks or mani-pedis work perfectly. Regardless of what you pick, you can relax while you catch up and connect. JillWellington Make Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Hearts Nothing brings people together like cooking. Chocolate-covered strawberry hearts are easy to make and leave you with a fun, themed sweet treat. If you are a Florida local like me, this is the perfect time to make them since strawberries are in season. To create a heart shape out of a strawberry, simply remove the strawberry stem and cut a V-shape out of the top. A recipe published by California Strawberries provides details on the full process. Get creative and customize the strawberries however you would like by dipping or drizzling chocolate designs, adding sprinkles, or maybe even edible glitter. Blind Date Book Exchange A blind date book exchange involves gifting a book, while keeping the title and the author a mystery. Ask guests to pick out a book they love. It can be a new copy or an old one that deserves a new home. Then, participants must cover the book, so the front and back covers are not visible. To keep it Valentine’s themed, use cute wrapping paper and decorate it with stickers, ribbon, bows, etc. Provide a “dating profile” with a description or clues that give an idea of what the book is about on the front. The clues could include information such as genre, themes or tropes, and setting. Based on the “dating profile,” everybody picks a book to take home and read. Original photo by Jolina Jassal Crafts Crafts are a classic way to spend a girl’s night. Instead of making a craft for yourself, make the activity a sentimental exchange by creating something for a friend. Projects like creating clay magnets or keychains are great hands-on activities that can be personalized. Other activities include making bracelets, pipe cleaner bouquets, origami, etc.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, Galentine’s Day offers a reminder that love comes in many forms and to cherish special moments with your friends.