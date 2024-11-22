3 Motivational Pieces to Get Through the Post-Election Blues

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many Americans, Nov. 5 was one of the most stressful days in modern history. Of course, that’s said every election season, but with the policies and ideas being pushed by political candidates and the outcry of many first-time voters, the stakes felt especially high. High enough that many voters reported either staying up late to watch the votes pour in live or waking up at 5 a.m. to see the results. Regardless of whether you were burdened or delighted by the final choice, there has been a clear shift in our social and political atmosphere lately. So, to try and help lift some low spirits, here are three pieces of motivational work to lighten up the time leading to Inauguration Day.

“Wild Geese” By Mary Oliver I discovered this poem at the beginning of the fall semester when I faced a wave of self-doubt and acclimation; I didn’t know if I could handle my new responsibilities while getting further into my major and closer to my future. But when I heard a clip of Mary Oliver reciting her poem “Wild Geese” from the self-titled book, it softened something inside of me. The gentle, reassuring words brought me a sense of calm. So, for those who feel out of place, unsafe, or unsure of what’s to come, I hope this poem brings some comfort. It encourages us to embrace our feelings while reassuring us that the world continues to turn. In times of distress, poetry can be a balm, fostering hope and connection and reminding us that brighter days lie ahead. ‘You do not have to be good. You do not have to walk on your knees for a hundred miles through the desert, repenting. You only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves. Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine. Meanwhile, the world goes on. Meanwhile the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain are moving across the landscapes, over the prairies and the deep trees, the mountains and the rivers. Meanwhile the wild geese, high in the clean blue air, are heading home again. Whoever you are, no matter how lonely, the world offers itself to your imagination, calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting– over and over announcing your place in the family of things.’ “Ode to ‘the Debrief” by Shnayjaah Jeanty With access to reproductive rights and healthcare being one of the biggest political discussions of this election cycle, many women have been dealing with new forms of anxiety and stigmatization unlike anything we’ve faced before. The latest “trend” circulating among misogynists is “your body, my choice,” twisting the important phrase “my body, my choice” to show the true colors of what some men think of women: as nothing more than things they have the natural right to touch, use, and abuse. So, I’d like to share the next piece to remind my fellow women of their history and worth. “Ode to ‘the Debrief,” written by my childhood friend and one of the most talented women I know, Shnayjaah Jeanty, speaks to the women of America. ‘Giiiirrrllll. it always begins with Girl. then again, what hasn’t begun with Girl? do i have a story for you! we lean forward like my lace front after a 90-degree forecast. eric told me that anasofia told him that her roommate emily f*cked her best friend’s boyfriend last night. our jaws drop with our metal forks. stoooppp. you’re lyiiinnnggg. our words stretch their limbs in downward dog. asses out. in yoga pants. there are no men to stop and grab them mid air. we get to take our time here. emily. you mean rape apologist emily? b*tch, we already knew she wasn’t a girl’s girl. gossip is a man-made structure designed to barricade women from education and protection so instead, we rename it “the debrief.” we militarize it find your mother’s email with nothing but your Instagram handle and a can of Red Bull, how we warn each other of all the weapons that want us. This country only breeds its women to service it, and what is girlhood if not defense? if angry old white men can spill tea, why can’t we? we are revolting against their own tyranny too. identifying a common enemy. we say can you believe this? we mean please believe me. we mean this is the first time i’ve spoken today without being second-guessed. our mamas and their mamas did it best. i’m only sayin’ this so i can pray for ‘em. now we just say i love her, but… when they weren’t allowed ballots, they voted with their mouths. men want a justice system they can bend and f*ck over and gossip says not if i f*ck you first. in the middle ages, a gossip was a phrase to define a close female friend until men casted her witch. our ancestors left us with a protection spell the quietest promise. the rest of our conversation is difficult to translate from Eye Contact to english: the moral of this story is i love you. i will never do this to you, Girl.’ Girl — without girls, what would society be? Women are creators of life, perpetuators of warmth and community. “Ode to ‘the Debrief’” communicates how we as women spread the word with one another because our fellow girls are our safe space. Who else would be there for us during our emotional journeys and scares, listen to every deep, dark secret we have, and hold us in times of fright? Despite everything, women are always America’s afterthought. But this piece of literary art shows how, in one way or another, the whispered words of women have always been an integral part of our history, and that is what we will always have during our darkest times. Photo by Jude Beck on Unsplash Kamala Harris’ Concession Speech On Nov. 6, Vice President Kamala Harris gave her concession speech to close out this election following her loss to President-elect Donald Trump. Throughout the 11 minutes, she discusses American politics, what distinguishes The United States as a democracy and not a tyranny, and why we must keep our heads up in the fight for life, liberty, and the pursuit of our happiness. But the adage she used to close out her speech caught my attention and gave many viewers hope. In Harris’ speech, she states: “There’s an adage a historian once called a law of history, true of every society across the ages. The adage is, only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. But here’s the thing, America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars. The light, the light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service. And may that work guide us even in the face of setbacks toward the extraordinary promise of the United States of America.” Photo by Gage Skimore from Flickr

With all of this in mind, I urge you to know and remember that this is not the end. If anything, this is only the beginning of a long road of hard work, dedication, and support. The United States of America was born out of a fight — it is up to the young people of America not to give up in the face of a new one.