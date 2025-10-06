3 Powerful UCF Courses That Will Shape Your College Experience

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Whenever it’s that time of year to pick classes, I tend to feel lost when it comes to electives. Being a student at UCF means having an endless pool of options to choose from. But which ones are actually worth taking? After some trial and error, I’ve narrowed it down to some memorable courses: these are three classes that every UCF student should take before graduation.
- Self Defense (PEM 2405)
-
I met no one who had heard of this class before registration. I was nervous going in, wondering what I even signed up for. On the first day, I walked in and saw quite the duo at the front of the class: a small middle-aged woman, around five feet tall, and an ex-military man who looked close to my grandfather’s age. They were the instructors and, despite being total opposites, their teaching styles aligned perfectly.
The male instructor loved sharing personal anecdotes that related to each skill we learned, while the female instructor was more direct with instruction. Together, they made the class a surprise: would I get a lecture from my grandpa, or a clear, authoritative demonstration?
The instructors had different objectives each week: for example, week one focused on punching techniques, week two focused on kicking, and so on. The class was very organized and graded entirely on attendance. We often worked in pairs, which made the practice a little awkward at first, but realistic. A couple of times, we used pool noodles to practice dodging. It was so much fun, and it got you really into the moves once your partner started throwing real power at you.
As a woman, I often feel on edge when I’m out alone, especially in dark areas. This class gave me confidence and self-preservation that I carry with me every day. The techniques became muscle memory by the end of the semester, and I left knowing that I had real tools to protect myself. I cannot recommend this class enough, as you never know what situation you could find yourself in.
- Yoga (PEM 2121)
-
I took this class to give myself some breathing room in between my nursing pre-reqs. It’s graded based on attendance and discussion board responses, where you talk about how that day’s class made you feel. This class could only be described as simple, straightforward, and low-stress.
Before dismissing this class, refrain from using excuses like “I’m not flexible” or “yoga’s just for women.” I have NEVER been flexible. I did gymnastics for years and still could never do a split. However, yoga is so much more than flexibility or appearances. Yoga prioritizes stretching, breathing, and creating mental space. There were also plenty of male-presenting peers in my class, so you won’t feel outnumbered or out of place.
This class gives you a much-needed reset in the middle of a busy semester. It’s not just good for your body, but for your mind as well.
- Personal Finance and Investments (FIN 2100)
-
Honestly, this class should be required for every UCF student to take. When I first signed up, I thought it would be filled with complicated money talk that would go over my head. Instead, it turned out to be one of the most useful classes I’ve ever taken, so much so that my dad loved hearing me talk about it.
We learned about budgeting, credit cards, loans, investing, and retirement planning. Everything we learned was directly correlated to real life, unlike pretty much every other class I have ever taken. I walked away with practical tools for immediate usage, such as budgeting, discovering, and monitoring my credit score, and deciding where to invest the little money I have.
College doesn’t sufficiently prepare you for adulting, but this class gets as close as you can get. It builds a financial foundation that everyone should have before graduating. Honestly, the earlier you take this class, the better.
If you’re feeling lost deciding which electives to choose, start with these three. They’re fun, low-stress, and incredibly practical. Whether you’re learning self-defense techniques, finding balance through yoga, or preparing your finances for life after graduation, you’ll walk away with some irreplaceable knowledge.