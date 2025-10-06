3 Powerful UCF Courses That Will Shape Your College Experience

I met no one who had heard of this class before registration. I was nervous going in, wondering what I even signed up for. On the first day, I walked in and saw quite the duo at the front of the class: a small middle-aged woman, around five feet tall, and an ex-military man who looked close to my grandfather’s age. They were the instructors and, despite being total opposites, their teaching styles aligned perfectly.

The male instructor loved sharing personal anecdotes that related to each skill we learned, while the female instructor was more direct with instruction. Together, they made the class a surprise: would I get a lecture from my grandpa, or a clear, authoritative demonstration?

The instructors had different objectives each week: for example, week one focused on punching techniques, week two focused on kicking, and so on. The class was very organized and graded entirely on attendance. We often worked in pairs, which made the practice a little awkward at first, but realistic. A couple of times, we used pool noodles to practice dodging. It was so much fun, and it got you really into the moves once your partner started throwing real power at you.

As a woman, I often feel on edge when I’m out alone, especially in dark areas. This class gave me confidence and self-preservation that I carry with me every day. The techniques became muscle memory by the end of the semester, and I left knowing that I had real tools to protect myself. I cannot recommend this class enough, as you never know what situation you could find yourself in.