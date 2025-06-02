This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first got to UC Davis, I was overwhelmed. The campus was massive, I didn’t know anyone, and I kept hearing the same advice: “Get involved!” But honestly, I had no idea where to start. I wasn’t the ASUCD type, and Greek life didn’t feel like me. I wanted something fun, low-pressure, and not totally out of my comfort zone.

That’s when I stumbled across UC Davis Tennis Club.

I’d played tennis competitively in high school but was unsure about trying out for the traveling

team. Still, I showed up to the first tryouts with my racket in hand, and butterflies in my stomach.

What I didn’t expect was to be greeted by some of the friendliest, most welcoming people I’ve

met in college.

No one cared if I hit the ball into the next court (which, let’s be honest, happened more than

once). Everyone was there to have fun, get a little sweaty, and cheer each other on. I wasn’t just

a new member, I was part of a community.

What started as a once-a-week hobby turned into something I genuinely looked forward to. Practices became a break from school stress, tournaments brought out a fun competitive side I hadn’t tapped into in years, and weekend hangouts with teammates became some of my favorite memories. I even found myself waking up early just to hit before class.

More than just tennis, the club gave me people. Real, down-to-earth friends who hype you up after a good serve, send encouraging texts before midterms, and don’t judge you for showing up in pajama pants. It’s a place where everyone belongs, whether you’re a beginner or a former varsity player.

And during moments when school felt overwhelming or lonely, UC Davis Tennis Club was the reset I didn’t know I needed.

Joining a club in college isn’t just about having something to put on your resume—it’s about building your circle. It’s about finding people who remind you that you’re not alone here. That yes, this campus is big, but your little corner of it can feel like home.

So if you’re new to UC Davis or just haven’t found your people yet, I have one piece of advice: show up. Go to that first meeting, try out that club, even if you don’t feel “good enough.” You never know where it might lead.

For me, it led to the best decision I made in college: picking up a racket and finding a family.