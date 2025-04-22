The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Before moving to Davis, I had never considered myself a runner. Before Fall quarter, I probably went on five or six runs the entire Summer, but my running habits changed drastically over the course of the quarter. One of my goals was to work out consistently and although I hardly ever ran, it was something I always enjoyed doing. By running around Davis, I’d meet my goal while also exploring my new home for the next four years. Balancing school, extracurriculars, a social life, and staying active can be challenging but I learned three mottos along the way that have helped me stay consistent.

If you can’t run the run you want, run the run you can

My first Davis run was terrible. I decided to run along the perimeter of campus, then into the arboretum. Not so bad, right? What I hadn’t accounted for was the scorching heat that was Fall quarter in Davis and the high UV of running mid-day. After finishing my run, I felt exhausted because of the heat and disappointed in myself for running “too slow”.

During my cool-down walk, I remember thinking although this wasn’t my best run, I still managed to push through 98 degree weather and meet my goal of staying active. Despite feeling drained, I was already looking ahead to my next run and figuring out what I could do to make it more enjoyable.

One thing I’ve found helpful is listening to the “Nike Run Club Guided Runs” because it’s the perfect amount of motivation and encouragement without being overbearing. One piece of advice I learned from the Nike Run Club is to run the run you can if you can’t do the run you want. Instead of beating yourself up for only being able to run two miles because you’re sore, appreciate the fact that you were able to run through your soreness for two miles. It’s easy to get caught up in what you should have done, but it’s important to recognize that something is better than nothing. If you’re having a bad start to a run, you could easily stop and give up but choosing to keep running when you aren’t feeling it takes discipline which is something to be proud of.

Let the butterflies turn into excitement

One of the reasons running has become such a part of my routine is due to the guided runs I do. During one of my runs, Coach Bennett [the run coach] was talking about attitude and running longer distances when he said something that stuck out to me. Doing your first long run can be nerve-wracking, but reframing this nervousness as excitement can help motivate you throughout the run. In life, there will always be things to be anxious about, but it’s up to you whether you push through it or let it stop you from doing the things you want to do.

Never be your first no

Saving the best for last, a piece of advice that became my mantra through the end of 2024 was to never be my first no. It’s easy to discourage yourself from stepping out of your comfort zone because of fear. However you can’t progress in your running journey, or life, if you’re constantly telling yourself you can’t do things because you’re scared of the outcome. I’ve improved as a runner and begun running longer distances but this wouldn’t have been possible if I had listened to myself on the days that I didn’t feel like running. It’s easy to convince yourself that something new isn’t worth trying but you will miss out on so many opportunities by doing so.

Now that running is part of my weekly routine, I have seen my physical and mental health improve. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or totally new to it, I encourage you to get out there and try it because it can teach you a lot about yourself. And who knows, maybe you’ll get a new hobby out of it!