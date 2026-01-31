The BEST Trader Joe’s Snacks This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Along with many other college students, the Sunday pilgrimage to Trader Joe’s is an ingrained feature of my weekly routine. Over the years, I have tried countless snacks — some misses, but some that I could not live without. Below is my curated list of the best snacks Trader Joe’s has to offer this season!

#1: Dill Pickle Chips

Trader Joe’s Dill Pickle Chips are No.1 on my list for a reason. This snack has been around for a little while, but sadly, it’s not always available. I’m a big fan of anything pickle-flavored, so these chips quickly became one of my favorites. If you love pickles, you’ll love these chips!

#2: Rice Cracker Medley

No. 2 may sound a bit random, but it happens to be one of my most common snack purchases. Trader Joe’s Rice Cracker Medley is a mix of different flavored rice crackers, and it’s a gluten-free option! What I love most about any medley of snacks is the variety of flavors. These are definitely a must-try. But heads-up — I would avoid the wasabi peas if you can’t handle spice!!

#1: Hot Honey Popcorn

No. 3 on my list is Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Popcorn. For my popcorn lovers, this snack is a must-try. While Trader Joe’s might be hopping on the hot honey trend, this new snack is the perfect mix of sweet and savory with a kick.

#4: Mini Cheese Sandwich Crackers

Fourth on the list is Trader Joe’s Mini Cheese Sandwich Crackers. They are savory, addictive, and honestly, I could finish a whole box in one sitting! I’ve recommended these crackers to friends, and they’ve loved them just as much as I have. If you haven’t already tried this classic TJ’s snack, I would highly recommend it!

#5: Dark Chocolate Bark

To close out the list, here’s something sweet. Number 5 is the Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Bark. It has almonds, pretzels and sea salt, and is the perfect mix of sweet and savory. I would really recommend giving this delicious treat a try!

While it’s always difficult to narrow down a grocery list, I believe these items are good contenders. On your next Trader Joe’s run, I recommend giving one (or a few) a try!