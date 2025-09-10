Trader Joe’s Staples for Stress Free Girl Dinners

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is here and school is officially back in session, which means it’s time for some stress free, on the go girl dinner options. I love starting off my week with a Sunday reset, planning out quick, easy dinners so I’m not scrambling during the busy week nights. The key is stocking up on groceries that are simple, versatile, and don’t take forever to cook. Naturally, Trader Joe’s is always calling my name, so here are some of my go to items I got this week.

Pulled Chicken Salsa Verde

Four minutes in the microwave for delicious cooked and seasoned chicken! This pulled chicken is my go to on weeknights and something I will be heating up for dinner this week. The best part is it is $8 total and will last for a couple nights. No mess, no clean up, simply microwave the chicken, add it to some tacos, a bowl or even eat it solo.

Chicken Burrito Bowl

This chicken burrito bowl was placed into my cart the second I went down the freezer aisle. It’s not only full of protein, but it also acts as the perfect base for my week night dinner. As a girl that loves Mexican food, I top mine with salsa, guac and chips for the perfect weeknight combo.

Vegan Caesar Dressing

A little twist on a classic caesar dressing is this Trader Joes option. You can find this gem in the refrigerated aisle near the produce. It’s so flavorful and the easiest way to elevate your weeknight meals. I love tossing it into my salads, but it also doubles as the perfect dip for veggies.

Premade Cobb Salad

Trader Joe’s salads never miss my cart. Mondays are a busy day for me this semester, so this ready to go cobb salad is the perfect lunch to eat quickly or even pack up to bring to the library.

Jasmine Rice

You can’t beat this rice, three minutes in the microwave and you’re ready for dinner! Last semester, I found myself eating out often (usually chipotle), but now I can build my own bowls right from my apartment. I have rice, add some lettuce, Trader Joe’s Pulled Chicken Salsa Verde, some guac and I have an at home Chipotle bowl that’s quick, easy, and so good.