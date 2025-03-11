The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I am finishing my fifth and final year at Michigan State University, I can finally say that I have perfected a budget-friendly grocery list that works for me. It wasn’t until this semester that I purchased a meal plan; meaning that all throughout college I was left to fend for myself. I have always enjoyed cooking and meal prepping, but I could never afford to mimic the grocery list of my favorite food-influencers. Instead, I have created my own budget-friendly list that keeps me healthy, full, and happy. This list may not suit everyone’s dietary needs, but I hope it inspires you to craft your own.

Eggs

This may be controversial, but I love eggs. I like them any and all ways they can be prepared. They are a staple in my house and always will be. Whether I eat them for breakfast or with my ramen, my fridge feels empty without them. Plus, they are typically very affordable unless there is something causing a spike.

Bread of choice

Bread is something that I must have in my home at all times. It is the most important and versatile food item. To be budget-friendly, I used to buy the cheapest bread I could get my hands on. However, since learning about the amount of processed ingredients that are in the average loaf of bread, I switched to the Izzio Artisan Bakery Organic San Francisco Style Sourdough. Yes, it is a mouth-full and about $6.00 per loaf, but it has clean ingredients, lasts me a little over a week, and is absolutely delicious. My favorite is their bagel flavor. I use bread for toast in the mornings, sandwiches, and more. If you are someone that often finds their bread moldy before you finish it, I suggest putting the loaf in the fridge or freezer, as it can be easily defrosted when toasted.

Milk of choice

As someone who chooses to stay away from cow’s milk, I prefer an oat or almond milk. I typically buy the cheapest version of my desired milk to use in coffee, cereal, and other milk-related things.

Generic brand greek yogurt (plain)

As someone who is Lactose intolerant, greek yogurt is a must. Although greek yogurt still contains some lactose, it has significantly less than other dairy products due to its fermentation and straining process. I prefer to get plain flavored greek yogurt so I can use it as a cream agent in sauces, or I can sweeten it with honey and fruit for a treat. However, my favorite and most useful way to eat greek yogurt is in smoothies. This may not be applicable for those who do not have access to a blender, but greek yogurt is a must-have component to a hearty and delicious smoothie. Regardless of how you use it, greek yogurt is an excellent source of protein.

Pasta

Pasta is something that will always be cheap and easy to make. I believe that everyone should have at least four boxes of pasta on hand at all times. Maybe that is just me… but pasta lasts a long time and can be extremely versatile.

Tomato sauce

It would be shameful to have a cupboard stocked with pasta and no sauce to go with it. Don’t get me wrong, I love buttered noodles as much as the next person, but tomato sauce will add more nutrients to your cheap and easy meal. Additionally, tomato sauce can be used for homemade pizzas. I used to buy the cheapest pasta sauce on the shelves, but now I prefer to avoid pasta sauces that contain high fructose corn syrup in their ingredients. Thankfully, Meijer has an affordable pasta sauce that is to my liking, with multiple flavors to choose from.

Frozen veggies

As much as I would prefer to buy fresh vegetables every week, this is typically not ideal for my budget or for my convenience. Oftentimes, I will only buy fresh veggies in small quantities for specific recipes that I know I plan to make. Otherwise, I may find myself with a fridge full of wilted and moldy vegetables. Instead, I like to purchase frozen vegetables that can last me months on end if needed. My favorite frozen veggies to buy are broccoli and edamame, simply because they are my favorites.

Frozen fruit

Similar to my frozen veggie situation, I like to buy frozen fruits as well. However, I buy frozen fruits for the main purpose of making smoothies. Therefore, I usually buy a frozen fruit medley, or whatever frozen fruits are on sale. Smoothies are a great way to get nutrients in and have a fun treat.

Fruit

On a typical week I prefer to buy apples and bananas, or whatever seasonal fruit is the most affordable. I encourage you to buy fruits that you know you and your household will eat before they go bad. I like apples and bananas because they are great on-the-go snacks and are usually affordable.

Greens

Although I typically like my vegetables frozen, I like to have greens in my fridge to add to sandwiches, pastas, smoothies or to make a simple salad. My go-to greens are kale or spinach because they provide more nutrients than a green like romaine, and they are also affordable. I recommend buying greens in smaller quantities to avoid waste, as they wilt fast if not kept properly.

Meat

For me, buying meat depends on what is on sale. Most weeks I avoid buying meat altogether and seek protein through beans, eggs, or alternative options. I try to keep ground turkey in my freezer at all times so I can defrost it and add it to my pasta. Other than this, I might decide to buy chicken wings or breast if they are on sale that week. Sometimes I like to buy a rotisserie chicken and use it as my meat for the week because it goes great on sandwiches, salads, or just by itself.

Snacks

Similar to meat, snacks are an optional grocery list item, depending on that week’s budget and what is on sale. Typically, I like to keep things like pickles and popcorn on hand for a salty snack; maybe even a pint of ice cream if I can.

This is a list that I like to stick to to avoid feeling overwhelmed while grocery shopping. I have fallen victim many times to grabbing everything that sounds good and putting it in my cart on weeks where I have more money. However, this only ends with me leaving the grocery store feeling sweaty, guilty, and wondering what else I could have done with my extra cash. Whether this list was helpful or not, I encourage everyone to craft a list that works for your body and your budget.