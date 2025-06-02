This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Have you heard? Taylor Swift has officially regained ownership of the master recordings from her first six albums. This has been a six-year battle for her to get the rights to her early music. On May 30th, 2025, Swift announced that she purchased the master’s from Shamrock Capital and gained full ownership over the albums. This deal was reportedly valued at about $360 million. Swift now has full control over her original recordings, and her fans could not be happier.

A hard-Fought Victory

This whole dispute started in 2019 when Big Machine Label Group, Swift’s previous record label, had obtained rights to her early catalog. Swift came out and spoke on this, stating that she was never given the opportunity to purchase her own masters, and expressed great concern on this issue. She then went on to re-record all six of her early albums and released them as “Taylor’s Version” of album titles Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989. These albums resonated with Swifties and landed her control over her music, achieving more success than the originals in these re-recordings.

The Final Pieces

Taylor Swift now owns the entirety of her masters. Although she has made re-recordings of most of her albums, rumor has it that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) remains unreleased to the world. It has been said that Swift will revisit the emotional themes that Reputation expresses and that eventually she plans to release the re-recorded album to her fans when the time is right.

Taylor’s Industry Impact

With great success in the music industry, Swift has inspired other artists to seek ownership of their own work. Her actions have made this conversation a big deal for artists, sparking discussions about what rights they are given when working with different labels and music industries, which is important to one’s creative output when making music. Swift has even made jokes about getting a shamrock tattoo on her forehead to honor Shamrock Capital through all of this madness. This is truly an accomplishment for Swift, and it signifies the empowerment of big artists across the music industry.

