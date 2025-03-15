Rewind to Unwind: The Power of Comfort TV

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world that’s moving faster than ever before, it feels like there’s no pause button. The hustle of modern life demands constant motion, always juggling tasks, meetings, and expectations. Between work deadlines, social obligations, and personal to-do lists, it’s easy to feel like you’re always running on empty with no time to recharge. And in the middle of it all, a sneaky sense of loneliness can creep in. People are busier than ever, and despite all the noise, it’s easy to feel like no one has time to really be with you.

But here’s the thing: amidst the rapid pace of life, there’s a beautiful little refuge waiting for us—a soft, cozy blanket of familiarity in the form of our comfort shows. These are the TV shows we keep coming back to, the ones we know inside and out. Whether it’s the plot twists, the familiar characters, or the soothing routine of watching them unfold, these shows offer something precious—a chance to slow down, to forget the weight of the world for a little while, and to find comfort in their warmth. They’re the pause we didn’t know we needed.

Now, let me take you on a little journey through my own personal comfort shows, the ones that make me feel like everything’s just a little bit more manageable. Ready to relax? Here we go.

Modern Family is a mockumentary-style sitcom that revolves around the lives of three diverse yet interconnected families—Jay Pritchett, his second wife Gloria, and her son Manny; Claire Dunphy, her husband Phil, and their three kids, Haley, Alex, and Luke; and Mitchell Pritchett and his husband Cameron, who have adopted a daughter, Lily. Through its hilarious, heartwarming, and often chaotic portrayal of family dynamics, the show explores love, parenting, and the ups and downs of family life.

And yes, I am re-watching this gem for the 14th time (and that’s no exaggeration!). There’s something about Modern Family that feels like coming home. The way the characters bicker, support each other, and grow over the years—it makes you feel like you’re a part of their family, too. Whether I’m laughing at Phil’s Alpaca Jolene, tearing up at heartfelt moments between Mitch and Jay, or simply soaking in the comforting chaos of the Delgados, this show never fails to provide a sense of connection. It’s like a warm hug for my soul, reminding me that home isn’t just a place—it’s the people you share it with.

Now, if you’re in the mood for a bit more thrill and mystery, High Potential is my latest obsession. Imagine a world where the brains of Sherlock Holmes meet the charm of Lucifer, in a baddie’s body. It’s a classic whodunit series where each episode revolves around a new crime to solve. But it’s not just about the cases—it’s about the characters, too. Every twist and turn keeps you at the edge of your seat, and in just 50 minutes, you’re fully immersed in the thrill of the investigation.

I swear, every episode pulls me deeper into its world. The clever writing and sharp characters make it impossible to not get sucked in. There’s something about Karadec chasing the truth, and Morgan connecting the dots that takes my mind off everything else—it’s just me, the mystery, and the excitement of figuring it all out. The fast pace of life may be relentless, but in those 50 minutes, I’m lost in a world of suspense, and it’s the perfect escape from my own.

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary-style comedy that takes place in a public elementary school in Philadelphia, following a group of quirky teachers trying their best to provide quality education to their students despite the limited resources and the many challenges they face. The show shines a light on the good, the bad, and the often hilarious moments of working in an underfunded school system, all while celebrating the heart and dedication of its teachers. With characters like the eccentric and often unfiltered Philly-tough-girl Melissa and the awkward but well-meaning Janine, Abbott Elementary strikes the perfect balance between humor and heart.

Watching Abbott Elementary is like taking a nostalgic trip back to my own school days. The school setting itself makes me yearn for the simplicity of those early years, where every day felt like an adventure, and the teachers were the real heroes. Whether it’s Ava’s outlandish antics or Gregory’s aversions to simple food, this show doesn’t fail to bring the laughs. The relationships between the teachers and their students are so authentic that it makes you feel like you’re right there with them, experiencing the ups and downs of the school year. It’s the kind of show that makes me laugh until my stomach hurts and then reminds me of the importance of those small, beautiful moments in life.

So, whether it’s the lovable chaos of Modern Family or the adrenaline-packed mysteries of High Potential, comfort shows are the one thing that can always bring me back to a place of peace. In a world that constantly asks us to go faster, they remind me to slow down and just breathe, even if only for a little while. The familiarity of these shows helps me forget the stress, bringing a little warmth and joy to my heart.

What are your comfort shows? Those cozy spots in the world of TV where you find solace? Whether it’s a family sitcom, a thrilling mystery, or something else entirely, I think we all need something to remind us to pause, breathe, and enjoy the simple comforts of life.