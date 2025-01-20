Guide from a Fourth Year: My Winter Quarter 2024 Resolutions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Going into my last winter quarter at UC Davis, there are a lot of things that I’ve picked up during the past few years I’ve been at Davis. From the colder weather that takes forever to heat up the shower, to the darkness that takes over campus at the ripe time of 5:30PM, to the early classes that make getting up from bed seemingly impossible, here are some of my resolutions for making the best of the quarter!

Having a healthy sleep schedule. Like many people, I’m notoriously known to go to bed extremely late (and by late, we’re talking about watching the sunrise). This quarter I’m enrolled in a language class, which means I’ll be going to class at 10AM every day. The first week back was pretty hectic, and like many quarters, I found myself struggling to wake up in the mornings because I was going to bed so late. This being said, one of my biggest goals this quarter and tip I have is to maintain a consistent sleep schedule! It’s easy to slip into an unhealthy routine especially when the quarter starts and things get hectic, so I’ve found that being able to have a sleep schedule that is consistent and easy to follow works the best! Managing time for socializing. Some quarters, I’ve found it extremely difficult to find time to hang out with friends and talk to family. However, I’ve learned that it’s so important to be able to hold space to connect with people emotionally and physically, and to set time aside for human connection. Isolating yourself will only lead to a cycle of disconnection, and taking time to make plans with friends, call family members, and just socialize with the people around you can be so rewarding in the long run. Taking care of my physical and mental health. So many of us get so caught up with our busy schedules that it feels hard to take care of ourselves mentally and physically, especially throughout the fast-paced quarter. One of my biggest tips based on my past experiences at Davis is to put yourself first. In the long run, this will not only benefit your mental and physical health, but positively impact your performance and abilities both inside and outside of campus. Getting out of bed and attending my lectures. This can feel almost impossible in the winter, especially when still dark, cold, and gloomy out. I also know that once I miss one lecture, I’m probably going to miss another, and then another, and by the time I decide I want to attend class, I’ll be so behind that I won’t want to go anymore. With this, a lot of the time I’ll tell myself that I need to get out of bed and start getting ready, but if I feel like I no longer want to attend class after getting fully dressed and ready for class, I can choose not to. Usually, getting out of bed and getting moving is enough to get the day going and get me to campus, but it’s also important to recognize that some days are harder than others, and sometimes it’s okay to take a day off. This being said, giving yourself time to get ready as well as grace when it comes to setting yourself up for success is a perfect opportunity to implement into your winter quarter.

Overall, there are so many takeaways and things to keep in mind while at UC Davis. It’s important to be able to take care of yourself by getting adequate sleep, creating time for leisure and fun, staying on top of classes, and so much more. With this, I’m wishing everyone reading this the best this upcoming winter quarter! Let’s all make it a great one!