7 Easy Ways to Eat Healthy in College

It’s no secret that college students don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables and are consuming more sugary drinks and fast food instead. Because of this, many students struggle to get enough nutrients. I’ll be honest here, my diet sometimes consists of iced coffee, chicken nuggets, and instant ramen. And well, who can blame us? Stress, expensive groceries, and the egregious amount of time it takes to cook all play a role in bad eating habits.

According to the NIH, people who consume high amounts of processed meat, sodium, and sugary drinks are 3 times more likely to die of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, or stroke. Another study done by the University of British Columbia found that poor eating habits picked up in college can increase the risk of a lifetime of illnesses. Sounds scary, right? But don’t fret, there are easy and affordable ways to add more nutrients into your diet without having to cut out your sweet treats!

The key is to add more, not less — great advice from NutritionByKylie, a registered dietitian and content creator.

Eat more YOGURT!

Yogurt is incredibly beneficial for your gut health as it’s rich in probiotics, which aid in digestion and nutrient absorption. Yogurt also contains protein, calcium, vitamin B12, and zinc—all nutrients vital for your immune system. Add fruits and rolled oats to your yogurt to make a filling and nutritious breakfast or snack.

Tip: Buy a large tub of Greek yogurt at the grocery store to save time and money.

Chia Seed Pudding

Delicious and easy to make, chia seed pudding is high in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants. Omega-3 fatty acids play a role in reducing inflammation, heart health, and cognitive function. If you find yourself not eating enough vegetables every day (and thus fiber), chia seeds are a great way of getting your fiber intake.

Tip: This chia seed pudding recipe only contains 3 ingredients: chia seeds, milk, and a sweetener (honey or maple syrup). You can sub milk for almond milk and add yogurt to your pudding for a more nutritious snack.

Overnight Oats

Like chia seed pudding, overnight oats are quick and easy to make. It’s full of fiber, which reduces blood sugar spikes and lowers cholesterol.

Make it fun and add nuts, fruit, and yogurt to your oats!

Tip: Try this easy 2-ingredient recipe.

Vegetable Platter and Dip

If you’re too lazy to cook vegetables, making a vegetable tray is a great solution to getting your daily vegetables in without the hassle. Celery, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and bell peppers are my top choices. Don’t forget your choice of dip—hummus, ranch, peanut butter, or sour cream—to make eating vegetables more enjoyable (unless you’re mature)!

Tip: This vegetable platter is cheap and gets the job done.

Frozen vegetables over fresh ones

Opting for frozen vegetables instead of fresh ones is another easy way of getting your daily vegetables without having to cook. Just pop them in the microwave for a few minutes, and you have steamed vegetables! In fact, frozen vegetables contain the same, if not more, vitamins than fresh ones because freezing retains most of their nutrients.

Tip: Try this mini microwavable vegetable steamer (BPA free!)

Consider Snacking on Nuts and Seeds

Trail mix is full of protein and healthy fats, which lower your risk of heart disease. It’s also a very versatile snack, where you can add any nuts or dried fruits you like. Rather than making your own trail mix, grocery stores have a variety of choices that will suit your taste. I personally love the Yoggie Trail Mix because those yogurt-covered berries are delectable.

Tinned Fish

I’m here to defend tinned fish! There is more to tinned fish than canned tuna! There are a plethora of flavors for tinned fish out there that pair so well with bread. Tinned fish is a good source of protein, omega-3s, vitamin D, and calcium. Vitamin D is considered one of the hardest vitamins to get, so tinned fish is especially helpful for getting your daily intake.

Tip: You don’t have to eat the fish out of the can alone. Try putting them on crackers, bread, pasta, sandwiches, or salads!

Try the King Oscar Sardines in Olive Oil if you’re new to tinned fish.

I hope this has inspired you to add more nutrition to your diet! And please, don’t eat cereal for dinner.