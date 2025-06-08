5 Songs for your next Hot Girl Walk

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is just around the corner, so it’s time to pack up the books and get ready to enjoy the summer sun! When the UV index is just right, I love to get my steps in and go on a hot girl walk to soak up the warm weather. Here’s a few hot girl hits to add to your summer workout playlist.

Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting

1. ‘Espresso’ by Sabrina Carpenter

It’s no surprise that I’m kicking off this list with a Sabrina Carpenter song. “Espresso” won the best Pop Vocal Performance at The Grammys this year — and rightfully so! This catchy and upbeat tune that’s all about being confident (and having an addictive effect on men). At 104 beats per minute (BPM), it’s a great warm-up song to get your hot girl walk started with a bang.

2. ‘Someone to Call My Lover’ by Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson’s 2001 hit has recently circulated on social media, which makes me (a 2000’s baby) so happy! This song’s catchy and perky melody is a joy to listen to. I think this song is best for all of the hopeless romantics out there who are optimistic about seeking their future partner. You’ll definitely feel like the main character after adding this song to your playlist. Set at 128 BPM, this song will get your heart pumping on your walk.

3. ‘Good Luck, Babe’ by Chappell Roan

This song is perfect for walking away from your problems, like your toxic ex. “Good Luck, Babe” by Chappell Roan was her hit single that brought her to fame in 2024. She sings about a past relationship she had with a girl, who ultimately leaves her for a man (and the crowd goes booooo!). Roan recognizes her worth and lets her ex know that she better not come crawling back in the future. This song is set at 117 BPM, a quick cooldown before we really get started.

4. ‘Barracuda’ by Heart

To add onto the theme of female empowerment, adding “Barracuda” by Heart is a must. As one of the first female-fronted hard rock bands, this song packs a punch with its iconic rhythm. Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson wrote this song in response to a critic’s inappropriate comment. This song is quite literally fueled with female rage, which makes it much more powerful when listened to. Speeding up the tempo at 140 BPM, this song transforms your walk from a strut to a brisk walk.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

5. ‘360’ by Charli XCX

Brat summer is an era I can never fully leave. Just like Christmas music, the Brat album will never get old. This song is about unapologetically and enthusiastically being yourself. Celebrating yourself while listening to the Brat album is perfect for OWNING your hot girl walk! This song is a great cooldown for your walk at 120 BPM.

Divas, grab your sunglasses, headphones and get your steps in!