Why Wearing Sunglasses Are a MUST

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Summer is on the horizon and that means sunny, warm weather is finally here. But while you enjoy the sun, make sure to WEAR SUNGLASSES.

Wearing sunglasses has many benefits, such as looking cool and nonchalant while walking to classes, feeling like a celebrity avoiding paparazzi, and most importantly, protecting your eyeballs from UV damage!

We’re all aware of the importance of putting on sunscreen—with both dermatologists and influencers harping about it all the time– but there isn’t much talk about wearing sunglasses. Well, I’m here to tell you all that wearing sunglasses is more important than you realize.

Sun Damage

According to Mount Sinai, sunglasses protect your eyes from UVA and UVB rays which can greatly damage your eyes, leading to eye cancer and cancerous growths around the eye.

Everytime you go outside, the risk for eyelid skin cancers, which can occur on or within your eyelids, goes up. Just like how sunscreen protects against skin cancer, so do sunglasses.

Additionally, because UV exposure speeds up the development of cataracts, sunglasses will slow this process down. Cataracts are the clouding of your eyes’ lens, eventually impairing vision, and is unfortunately not preventable. So wear your sunglasses!

Besides eye cancer and cataracts, sunglasses also provide protection against age related macular degeneration (AMD) which is the decay of the macula, resulting in the loss of your central vision. Exposure to UV increases your risk for AMD.

Sunglasses also shield you from airborne dust, sand, and pollen, as well as headaches due to light sensitivity.

There Are So Many Sunglasses Out There. What Should I Choose?

/ Unsplash

Of course, this is dependent on budget, but I recommend investing in a good pair, since you are protecting your eyes from degeneration. Look for sunglasses that provide full protection against UVA and UVB rays, are the darkest tint possible, and have large lenses that cover your entire eye area. Yes, I know the skinny office siren sunglasses are cute, but they don’t offer enough protection for your eyelids.

Polarized glasses are a good option to reduce glare, especially if you’re going to the beach.

If you wear glasses already, look into prescription sunglasses or transition lenses, which are lenses that darken upon exposure to sunlight.

Affordable Sunglasses Options

A lot of sunglasses out there are expensive, especially for the average college student. Here are my top picks for sunglasses.

SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses ($16) provide 100% protection against UVA/UVB, are made of TR90 (inflexible durable thermoplastic), and have large lenses. They’re super stylish and come in a variety of colors too!

Goodr Circle G’s Sunglasses ($25) are lightweight, polarized, provide UV400 protection, and have large lenses. They come in fun colors as well!

Kirkland Signature KS18 M51 Polarized Sunglasses ($33) provide full protection against UV rays and are very durable.

Kirkland Signature KS17 M49 Black Crystal Smoke Grey Polarized Sunglasses ($30) make you look super hot!

Just as sunscreen is important, so are sunglasses. Don’t be afraid to look hot on campus wearing your very important sunglasses!