Spin to Win!—How to get Snatched This Semester 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter.

It’s just like riding a bike— except it’s not. It’s way better.

One fall college morning, I awoke to my roommate getting ready for a workout class. I decided to join her and discover what makes her so fit. That was three months ago. This week, I celebrated my 50th ride with Cyclebar. And I’m proud to declare myself a certified spinning fiend.

What is Cyclebar?

Let me tell you all about it. Cyclebar is a superb spinning studio that is conveniently located right next to my university. They offer a robust range of workouts (Classic, Connect, Strength, Empower, Performance), which all take place on a stationary bike.

As the workout begins, the lights dim and the music gets louder. The ambiance resembles that of a nightclub. Disco lights cast vibrant colors around the room, and you become completely immersed in your workout.

Every week, the studio will host themed rides, where they will play a certain artist’s tracks (a personal favorite was Usher), a certain genre of music (Hot Girl House Music comes to mind), or cycle for a certain cause like Breast Cancer Awareness.

Not only is it versatile in terms of themes—but also terms of timings. The studio holds classes that start as early as 5:30 in the morning and end as late as 7:30 PM at night. Night owl or early bird—they’ve got you covered. I prefer my morning classes. There’s nothing like a party to start my day.

First time? Here’s what’s going down:

This isn’t a typical introduction. This is a celebration. As you walk into the studio for the first time, you’ll find your personalized locker decorated with vibrant colors, a truly warm welcome. Next, a handwritten note—from your instructor, cheering you on. As for setting up your bike, fear not. Your instructor will meticulously adjust your bike to align perfectly with your height. They’ll tell you all about the different gadgets: gear, monitor, arm bars (my personal favorite), and how to use them.

Just in case this wasn’t convincing enough, the workout is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. You will never be forced to go faster, slower, or heavier than you would like to. So pedal as you please!

Get that sensational snatch:

It’s no surprise that just 10 rides later all of a sudden I see a different diva looking back at me in the mirror. Do not underestimate the difference that just 45 minutes can make! Know that this is a workout that hits all the necessary criteria to get snatched (hips, waist, arms, abs), leaving you looking fit but also achieving your goals in the most entertaining and enjoyable way.

Daily, we are all bombarded by our feed with different workout classes to experiment with: Pilates, HIIT, you name it. But I rarely hear talk of spinning. Which is such a shame. The experience provided by Cyclebar is truly unlike any other exercise you will ever do. Give it a try, and before you know it, you’ll be arriving at your personalized and decorated locker to celebrate your first milestone of 10 rides. Yes, they track and celebrate your milestones. It’s their thing. So have some pride, and enjoy the ride!