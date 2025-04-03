YOUR ULTIMATE GUIDE TO STARTING A BULLET JOURNAL (AND ACTUALLY STICKING WITH IT)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Having a space where your creativity can flourish and a place to bring your ideas to life is something everyone deserves. Whether you want to create a scrapbook filled with cherished moments, showcase an insider view of who you are, or keep a unique diary to express your daily experiences and emotions, having such an outlet is both effective and essential. It allows your creativity and personality to shine through without fear of judgment as it’s a personal journey just for you.

One popular way to do this today is through the trend of “bullet journaling.” This method allows you to craft a journal based on your desires using a dotted notebook (hence where the name comes from). Whether you’re a productivity junkie, an artistic soul, or simply someone who enjoys sketching and doodling in the margins, bullet journaling serves as the perfect tool to help shape your life, one page at a time. So, grab your notebook and follow these steps into how you can get started!

Step 1: Assemble your bullet journal essentials

Before starting your bullet journaling journey, assembling the right tools will set the foundation for your creative experience. While you can begin with just a pen and notebook, selecting the right materials and going beyond the standard equipment can enhance your journaling process.

The Notebook

The heart of your bullet journal, and where you’ll be unleashing your creativity. While almost any notebook will do, a dotted journal is preferred since it enables you to create structured layouts without the constraints of lined pages.

Writing Tools

Using a fine-tip pen allows for neat and precise entries, while incorporating colored markers or highlighters, such as mildliners, can emphasize important details. This not only adds visual appeal but also brings a vibrant and colorful touch to your bullet journal.

Ruler and Decorative Elements

A ruler helps in creating straight, clean lines, while stickers, washi tape, or stamps add personality and vibrance to your pages.

Step 2: Pick out your pages

Even though the structure of your bullet journal is completely up to you, here are some ideas you can use in case you don’t know where to get started:

Index

A table of contents that helps you quickly find important pages. Number your pages as you create new sections and update the index accordingly.

“About Me” Page

A whole page dedicated to you! You can include fun facts about yourself, your age, your favorite color, your favorite movies, and whatever else describes you.

Future Log

A space to record long-term events, goals, and deadlines, it acts as an overview for the upcoming months.

Monthly Log

This includes a monthly calendar and a task list for important deadlines, appointments, and personal objectives.

Daily/Weekly Log

A detailed planner for daily tasks, notes, and events. You can choose between a daily log or a weekly log, where you can have a structured view of an entire week.

Collections

Custom pages dedicated to specific interests, such as habit tracking, mood logs, reading lists, meal planning, or project ideas.

Step 3: Start Journaling

Now that you have all your tools ready and have settled on the themes for your pages, it’s time to start setting them up and putting them to use. You can log your daily tasks, plan your week ahead, or jot down random thoughts since your bullet journal is a canvas for you to explore.

Step 4: Have fun!

Make it a habit to check in on your setup and tweak it as needed to keep it effective. Feel free to experiment and watch your artistic style evolve over time! Your bullet journal should cater to your needs, not the other way around. If a particular layout isn’t working for you, don’t hesitate to make adjustments. Enhance it with doodles, stickers, and colors to ensure it’s visually appealing and enjoyable. Remember, aim to create something that you look forward to using every day.