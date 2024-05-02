This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Three years ago, I studied every corner of the internet, trying to find the best banana bread. After experimenting with countless combinations of various techniques, ingredients, and instructions, I finally found the perfect recipe! With all the stress from finals coming up, there’s nothing better than a quick, delicious meal prep like banana bread. It’s not only a fun treat but also a nutritious snack that’ll give you a boost of energy for exams. So, in the spirit of girlhood, hot girls don’t gatekeep!

Tools/Equipment:

2 medium-sized mixing bowls Small microwave-safe bowl 2 mixing spoons Fork OR potato masher Teaspoon Tablespoon Flour leveler OR butter knife 2 9×5 pans Measuring spoons (⅓ & ¼) Paper towels

Ingredients:

Dry

1.5 cups of all-purpose flour (optional: sifted)

2 sprinkles/dashes of nutmeg

5 sprinkles/dashes of cinnamon

1 pinch of salt

1 teaspoon of baking soda

Wet

4 ripe bananas (tip: if the bananas aren’t ripe, put them in the oven for 15 minutes at 400)

¾ cup of sugar

1 egg

1.5 teaspoons of vanilla extract

6 tablespoons of butter (melted)

2 dashes of oil (to grease the pans)

Optional

½ cup of walnuts

½ cup of chocolate chips

*any other desired topping*

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Melt the butter into a small microwave-safe bowl, then let it chill to room temperature while you assemble the dry ingredients. Using one of the medium bowls, start by measuring and leveling the flour (sifting is optional). Use the ⅓ measuring cup (3x) to get a cup of flour and the ¼ measuring cup (2x) to complete the 1.5 cups. To the flour, add the nutmeg, cinnamon, salt, and baking soda. Combine using the mixing spoon. In the other medium bowl, use a fork to mash the bananas until they resemble an applesauce consistency. Then add the sugar, melted butter, egg, and vanilla extract. Combine using a clean mixing spoon. Incrementally, add small amounts from the bowl of dry ingredients into the mixture of wet ingredients. After adding each portion of dry ingredients, mix with the “wet” spoon until there are no lumps. Repeat this process until the bowl of dry ingredients is gone. Oil/grease both 9×5 pans using a paper towel to cover the entire surface. Equally pour half of the mixture into each pan. If you’ve opted for a topping, sprinkle it in after you’ve poured the batter into the pans. Place both pans in the oven for 30-40 minutes, checking every five minutes once the timer hits half an hour. It’s ready once a toothpick/fork comes out clean (no batter). Take the pans out of the oven and let the bread rest on your stove for at least an hour.

Finals aren’t the only occasion for something this tasty. After your first time making it, you’ll never stop! All my friends and family have (reasonably) fallen in love with this banana bread! Whenever I ask someone new to try it, they immediately demand the recipe. Take this as your warning that this treat is as dangerous as it is delicious!