THE TRANSFORMATIVE POWER OF EQUINE THERAPY

Sometimes life can be difficult to take in stride; the nonprofit organization All In Stride tries to help make it more manageable. This program offers the transformative power of equine-assisted horsemanship, learning, and psychotherapy to people with developmental and physical disabilities, foster children, veterans, and others.

Olwyn Kingery founded this organization in order to spread awareness about equine therapy. In addition, she intended to make a difference in the lives of people and animals.

“The mission is [to create] a program that helps support people through interactions with animals, mainly horses,” Kingery said.

The organization is also certified by the Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association (EAGALA), which means that their equine therapy includes a licensed mental health professional and qualified equine specialist.

Horses have a keen sense of awareness, allowing them to be sensitive to and reflect upon the emotional state and behavior of people around them. Their honest and non-judgemental presence provides a message for people to understand themselves and their surroundings on a deeper level, according to Kingery.

All in Stride doesn’t only have horses but also various other animals, including miniature horses, goats, donkeys, and a cow. Each one of these animals is rescued and given a new purpose at the organization’s barn. They’re also specially trained to calmly interact with people who have special needs.

Additionally, All In Stride hosts several groups for people of all backgrounds. Whether it’s a group of teenage girls from a Church-affiliated group home, children with special needs, or veterans, everyone’s welcome! During one visit, several girls from the group home got to bond with each other through spending time with the horses. They were able to groom and ride the horses with the assistance of volunteers. The young ladies were taught to rely on/trust the horses, themselves, and each other.

Kingery also takes the animals to different events so they can interact with children who have special needs.

At one event, the animals were taken to a park that’s wheelchair/walker accessible. Two of the miniature horses were even dressed up in Halloween costumes! Huge smiles appeared on the children’s faces the moment they saw the horses, according to Kingery.

At the events, children can pet the horses and spend time with them; they can also brush them or take them for a walk with assistance from an All In Stride volunteer.

“When the ponies sit right next to the wheelchairs of the kids, they will reach out to the ponies and [start] to use their functions more readily,” Kingery said.

During another recent event, Kingery took a horse and two goats to a school for emotionally sensitive teenagers. She even trained the goats to jump from her back to the older teens’ backs as an exercise of trust.

All in Stride’s goal is to spread awareness, use equine therapy to help patients cope, and make a difference in not only the recipients’ lives but also the volunteers’.