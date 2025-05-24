SUMMER IS IN BLOOM: MAKING THE MOST OF THE UPCOMING SEASON

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

As spring fades and the days grow longer, summer slowly starts to settle in. It’s the season that invites us to step outside, breathe deeply, and reconnect with the world around us after the stress of finals season. Personally, summer is a time for me to relax and spend time with my family. Here are a few tips and tricks that I hope will help you make the most of the summer season!

Firstly, it’s important to embrace the outdoors. After months of being cooped up, the warm glow of the sun will refresh you like no other. Whether it’s a walk in the park, a hike through a forest trail, or a weekend camping trip, summer requires you to spend time in nature. Fresh air and sunshine not only lift your spirits but can support your mental and physical well-being. There are botanical gardens, zoos, lakes, and parks to explore during quiet mornings or gatherings with family and friends.

Summer is also the season to explore new hobbies. I’ve been planning on getting into biking, calligraphy, and baking. It’s important to set goals for the summer that have nothing to do with your professional life and are focused on your well-being. In doing so, you can explore activities you were unable to participate in during the school year, such as traveling, journaling, and gardening. I believe small goals can help you stay in the present and make the most of every sun-soaked day.

Summer also lets you spend time with your family and relax from the school-year grind. It’s a time to bond over activities without the stress of looming homework. You can relax, refresh, and reset from the busyness of the school year, while being around people you truly care about.

However, it’s understandable to get a little stir-crazy at home, and just simply relaxing can become boring. That’s why vacation is a necessity during the summer. You don’t have to go on a big vacation; a weekend getaway can curb your stir-craziness if you’re getting sick of being at home.

So, buy some new sunglasses, pull out your bikinis, and get ready to embrace everything summer has to offer. School is finally over, and life is happy again. Make the most of the season by exploring new hobbies, going on vacation, relaxing, and spending time with your loved ones. Summer offers endless opportunities, and one thing is for certain: it’s in bloom and it’s yours to enjoy.