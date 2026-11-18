This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During college, there’ll be two most important and stressful times in your life: midterm and finals season. During the months of October and December, these’ll be the times that you’ll study and pull all nighters in the library. You’ll lose sleep, and maybe a bit of your mind, to memorize all of your class material, or typing essay after essay. This will likely be how your entire month plays out. However, taking breaks and having a self-care day is one of the best ways to help yourself relax and rejuvenate after all the tests you’ve taken for your classes. So, I’ve gathered a list of some of the best ways to take a break and relax after midterm and finals season.

Self-care Day

Some free and cheap ways to relax after strenuous test taking is a self-care day. I love to get some of the skincare products I have laying around my room and do the beauty treatments I’ve been wanting to do, like putting on a face mask or eye patches. I also enjoy doing my nails at home, especially as it’s been a while since I last painted my nails. Finally, another form of self-care I enjoy is taking care of my hair with a hair mask and some serums. Having a self-care day has been a way to brighten my mood and a way that I’ve saved money when I want to relax.

eating well

Another option that I like to do that helps me relax and that I really enjoy doing is eating. Here at Berkeley, I have so many options to choose from when it comes to picking a place to eat and grab a matcha, or some type of sandwich or sweet treat. As prices range from inexpensive to a bit more expensive, depending on what I’m getting, I always love to grab a sweet treat with a friend or have a picnic at the glade in the afternoon with something that we picked up at a restaurant, or something quick and easy to make at the store.

Retail therapy

My last recommendation is a bit more expensive, but it’s something that I enjoy and am willing to splurge on in this economy: buying some of my favorite items. I love getting a blind box from the store and having the thrill of hoping to get the miniature figurine that I want. I also like going to the local bookstore and getting a book that I’ve been wanting to read for so long, something I can do now that I have more time to read post-exams.

These are just some of the things that I like to do after weeks of studying, as it’s a reminder of the hard work that I put in and can now reward myself with indulging in the things that I love.