HOLY GRAIL PRODUCTS FOR COMBINATION SKIN

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Maintaining or even just attaining perfect clear skin and avoiding texture can be very difficult. I’ve struggled with really severe acne in the past, so I know how much of a toll it can take on someone’s self-esteem. After a very long journey of constantly switching out skincare products one after the other, I’ve finally found a routine that helps me keep my breakouts at bay.

The products that I recommend may not work for everyone, as there are different skin types and some may be more resistant or sensitive towards certain ingredients. These five holy grails of mine have helped me take care of my combination skin properly, and I can say that I’m very proud of how far my skin has come!

Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum

I know this product was a hit or miss for a lot of people after it went trending on TikTok, but I’ve personally come to really like it. What I like to do is “spot test” new skincare products that I’m trying out. When I first incorporated this product into my morning skin routine, I first applied a small amount on my chin area and nowhere else. I hadn’t broken out there after having it on the entire day, so that’s how I knew that it was safe for me to keep using. I definitely think that this Vitamin C serum has improved my acne scars by lightening them up slightly. I won’t say that it makes them completely go away, but I definitely see a difference!

Beauty of Joseon Sunscreen

I remember seeing so many sunscreen products going viral all at once last year, but this one is my favorite by far. It not only helps my skin come off glowy, but there’s no white cast, no breaking out from it, and it’s a long-lasting product overall. It nourishes and moisturizes my skin really well which is helpful for the areas where my skin tends to be really dry.

Megan Charles / Her Campus Media

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

This product is probably the one I’ve kept in my skincare routine for the longest. I use it once everyday, right when I’m about to go to sleep. It keeps my dry areas hydrated and pushes for a glowy look the next day. Besides how effective it is, it’s one of the more satisfying products to apply, too. It has a slimy texture to it but, once applied to the skin, makes your face feel so refreshed.

Topicals Faded

This is a serum that I also use to care for my acne scars. I’m on my third mini tube, and I definitely think that along with the Vitamin C Serum, it has made my acne scars appear to be less prominent. This product doesn’t come from a Korean skincare line like the other products I use, but it makes a great exception. If you’re gonna try to stray away from Korean skincare products, then I recommend trying this one!

Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream

This is my most recent addition to my skincare collection, and it might be one of my favorites. This moisturizer has quite literally saved my skin during the winter time. I had been looking for a new moisturizer to replace my old one that contained fragrance, and I’m so glad to have come across this one. What really sold this product for me were the ceramide capsules that are literally incorporated into the cream, so it’s visible to the eye when you first take the product out of its tube. Once you apply it to the skin, the capsules dissolve which plays a role in how well this moisturizes your skin. Even after having it on during my entire night of sleep, I wake up everyday to soft and well-moisturized skin.

Again, I’ve had first hand experience with my skin being super incompatible with some products, so I’m well-aware that my recommendations may not be for everyone. These are just what have worked for my combination skin and may possibly work for others, too. I recommend doing what I do and spot test new products that you buy, just in case. I can only wish everyone a fruitful skincare journey!