GET OFF TIKTOK AND READ THAT BOOK

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The era of doomscrolling has completely changed our entire way of living. Every where you go, you’ll always see someone on their phone doomscrolling, and I’ll admit I’ve been a victim to that doom. I’ve always been a reader but, during school, it’s like I don’t have the passion to read what I enjoy. I do read everyday, but it may not be what I want to read. That’s what happens when you’re an English major. You have to read a lot of older, classic books, which I do enjoy, but sometimes I just want to read that funny romance novel that I have on my bedside table, and not have to analyze every little detail about the book for a homework assignment that I have to do by midnight.

In my free time, I start to doomscroll like everyone else, when I’m waiting for class, or on the bus going to work. Even then, I don’t really enjoy it like I enjoy reading. It doesn’t take me to that magical place or make me feel connected to the characters that I love so much. It annoys me that listed on my screentime is some social media app that has the highest hours on my phone, when I wish it was Wattpad or AO3. Even the joy of reading fanfiction has slowly decreased for me. Even on social media, I’ll get recommendations of books to read that I become very excited for, but just don’t have as much time to read as it seems that being on my phone has become an easier pastime for me.

As someone who’s in their last year of college, I want to be able to enjoy this last year of college by being able to read more of my own books, as well as the books that I’ve been assigned to read. I’ve decided to start putting restrictions on my social media apps to lower my screentime, and in my free time I’ve gone to the libraries around campus, bringing a book that has been on my TBR (To Be Read) list, and reading for more than two hours. I’ve even gotten lunch or boba, and sat on the glade reading my book at any chance I have between classes and work. Since this is the beginning of the school year, I’ve become very strict with this routine and it’s helped me lower my screen time a significant amount.

Overall, I’m very excited and happy being able to enjoy my reading as I did before school or during the summer, and I can’t wait to keep reading the books that I have fallen in love with many times again.