5 TIPS TO START YOUR DAY

Mornings are my favorite time of the day. They can be slow and quiet, or fast and efficient. But most importantly, they hold the potential for what the day can and will inevitably become. Here are five ways you can help get your day started.

1. Stay off your phone

Being on my phone first thing in the morning always contributes to my lethargy. It makes me slow getting out of bed and my morning routine even slower. The mornings that I stay off my phone, my energy levels are higher and I find myself with more time to complete important morning self-care tasks.

2. Stretch

I often feel a little stiff in the morning and it can cause my mornings to roll forward stiffly themselves. Stretching when you wake up can help loosen your muscles and ease the tension in your body ahead of starting your day. This can always be beneficial, whether you have a busy or relaxed day ahead.

3. Drink some water

The best way to refresh yourself first thing in the morning is to drink some water. Sometimes life gets so busy we forget to hydrate ourselves properly, so what’s a better time to start hydrating than when you wake up in the morning? Especially after several hours of sleeping without any water, it’s important to replenish your body.

4. Plan your day

I feel much less stressed when I plan out my day. Some people plan days much further in advance than the morning of, but I find my schedule to be a bit unpredictable sometimes. I do vaguely schedule my week, but the morning of each day is when I feel I best know what I’ll be up to that day, so I like to plan out the specifics. Doing this helps give me clarity for how the rest of my day will proceed.

5. Journaling

Finally, journalling can be a fantastic way to start out your day. Jotting down your thoughts can clear your mind. I love to write down my goals for the day, as well as affirmations to keep a positive mindset ahead of everything I need to accomplish before the end of the day. Writing things like this down can be so much more meaningful than simply thinking about them.

I hope these tips were helpful. It’s important to remember that while these work for me and work as general advice, they may not work for everyone, so find things that work for you. The main takeaway is that having a good start to your day can mean a world of change, so implementing these can be a good way to try switching things up to bring peaceful and productive mornings.