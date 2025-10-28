Study Tips and Tricks from Two Girls with ADHD

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know the struggles: readings are piling up, due dates are becoming increasingly daunting, and midterms are beginning to rear their ugly heads. And for those of us with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), this burden can feel even heavier. ADHD is a developmental disorder that impairs a person’s ability to concentrate and stay organized. So, in honour of both ADHD Awareness Month and the upcoming wave of midterms and finals, we’ve compiled all of our favourite tried-and-true study techniques to make your to-do list a little less daunting.

Pomodoro Technique

The Pomodoro Technique is a classic piece of study advice, but it’s popular for a reason! This research-backed technique involves breaking down your work into shorter, more manageable chunks. First, you set an alarm for 25 minutes, and once that time is up, you earn a relaxing five-minute break! This technique works well for ADHD, as the satisfying, intermittent rewards can help with the dopamine-seeking urges.

Who Cares When!

Unlike the Pomodoro Technique, this study tip is not research-backed and instead comes from my own experiences studying with ADHD. Sometimes we get too caught up in the pressures of what are “appropriate” times to study. So, we schedule a chunk in the middle of the day, and when the time comes to do the readings, the distractions are too overwhelming. It’s important to find a time when you’re most productive and schedule accordingly. For me, that is either early in the morning or very late at night. I feel that these times come with less noise, fewer notifications, and ultimately, far more studying.

Reward Yourself

Productivity can be challenging when the pressure of your tasks is piling up, and it feels like you won’t be able to get anything done. However, giving yourself something to look forward to, other than a completed to-do list, is a great way to subtly get motivated. For example, planning to get coffee with a friend or setting aside thirty minutes to watch an episode of your favourite show can increase your productivity. For me, the idea of something fun at the end of a task helps me focus my energy on completing it and turns getting things done into a fun challenge.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Studying with noise-cancelling headphones is another great trick to combat the chaos of university. Noise-cancelling headphones create a calmer auditory environment that filters out background noise. Sensory overload is a common problem for individuals with ADHD, so studying with noise-cancelling headphones can help with concentration. Not only are they great for concentration, but they also help me get into the mindset of studying because I use them often. When I go to put on my headphones, my brain and body know that it’s time to focus and get stuff done.

With mid-term season being in full swing, the struggle is all too familiar for those with ADHD. However, these tips and tricks are foolproof and have helped us get through most of our undergrad. So, if you have ADHD or you are just swamped with school work, give one of them a try; you might just find your new favourite way to study.