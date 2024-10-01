Regardless of if you love or hate podcasts, they’re everywhere. Microphones and cameras are easily accessible and sometimes land in questionable hands. Whether you use podcasts as a form of escape, a learning opportunity, or background noise, there’s a podcast out there for everyone. Here’s a guide to podcasts that you should explore during your time in university.
The Psychology of your 20s
Hosted by Jenna Sbeg, this podcast discusses how everything that occurs in your 20s relates back to psychology. From dating and relationships, friendships, career-related stress, and so much more, this podcast discusses it all. It’s like talking to a therapist without the cost!
Recommended Episodes:
- How to truly become successful in your 20s
- Why are female friendships so hard?
- The struggles of job hunting in our 20s
GrownKid (Previously Teenager Therapy)
Gael and Kayla sit down and talk about what it is like to be a stressed, sleep-deprived, yet energetic young adult. This podcast is a running commentary of your 20s, documenting the different experiences of this pivotal decade through anecdotal narratives, firsthand experiences, and friendly banter. GrownKid reminds me of talking with friends and sharing stories during a late night.
Recommended Episodes:
- “are we all facing a quarter life crisis (the state of gen-z)”
- “First Year Of College”
- “being okay with your life constantly changing”
Emergency Intercom
Give yourself a brain break with an episode of Emergency Intercom where the internet’s favourite vine stars now host the internet’s favourite comedy podcast! Enya Umanzor and Drew Philips delve into hilariously niche topics, best described as “brain rot.” From Drew’s concerns of bitcoin destroying his hometown, his love for the podcast sound guy, Ky, to Enya’s misandry, Emergency Intercom begs for attention (literally) and is sure to make listeners laugh, gasp, and possibly cry.
Recommended Episodes:
The Everygirl Podcast
Josie Santi, a Holistic Health Coach and Wellness Editor for the Everygirl brand turned podcast host, shares meaningful conversations about personal wellness, womanhood, and entertainment, mixed with tips and tricks for listeners. Episodes can range from deep dives into hot topics, to interviews with experts. This podcast guides and inspires listeners to be well-rounded, financially sound, and stylish.
Recommended Episodes:
- “How to Dress For Fall 2024 Like a Fashion Girl”
- “‘I Only Want What Wants Me:’ Big Sister Advice From Victoria Alario”
- “Erin Andrews on Infertility and Success in a Male-Dominated Industry”
Anything Goes
The internet’s favourite IT girl Emma Chamberlain is here to qualm your worries with this relatable, yet somewhat unattainable, lifestyle podcast. Anything Goes episodes can range anywhere from advice sessions, rants, or celebrity interviews. Emma bares it all in this podcast, making it feel like you’re on Facetime with your best friend.
Recommended Episodes:
Binchtopia
Julia Hava and Eliza McLamb host Binchtopia, the podcast that navigates the current and past cultural zeitgeist in hilariously funny and unmatched candour. Exploring heavy and complex topics with the perfect balance of humour and meaningful insight, Hava and McLamb deliver the perfect podcast for fun fact aficionados and history buffs alike.
Recommended Episodes:
The Mindset Mentor
Hosted by Robert Dial, The Mindset Mentor is a podcast designed to motivate and help listeners understand how their brain and body work together. Throughout the episodes, Dial gives listeners tools to overcome stress, being overwhelmed, and lead a better life. Perfect for the stressed-out University Student!
Recommended Episodes:
- “How to Actually Get Things Done”
- “Improve Your Emotional Intelligence”
- “What to do when SH*T hits the fan”
The list above touches on everything that a 20-year-old university student needs to hear. When I need a laugh I always turn to Emergency Intercom, which I tend to watch on Youtube, but it is also available in an audio only format on Spotify. On days where I need to feel like I am not alone in my experiences, GrownKid is the way to go, Spotify offers a visual and audio version of this podcast. The Everygirl podcast and website is where I turn for inspiration and motivation, along with The Mindset Mentor. Overall, I have listened to, and enjoyed episodes of every podcast on this list and love to use spotify recommendations based on my listening to find more!