My Realistic Guide to  New Year’s Resolutions that Won’t Disappoint  

As 2024 comes to an end, it’s normal to feel pressure to create healthier habits for the New Year. Whether it’s going to the gym more frequently or spending less money, I always crave change and reflect on the choices I made over the course of the past year.

Trends that promote “New Year, New Me” perpetuate society’s unobtainable value of perfection. So in 2025, I am choosing to focus on tangible, constructive steps that will lead to larger change and healthier habits in the long run. Together let’s not set our expectations too high and remember that goals may not always work out and that’s okay too!

Practicing gratitude and positivity

My first step to facilitating an overall happier, and healthier lifestyle in 2025 is to practice gratitude and positivity. The way we think and talk about our lives has a big impact on our mental health and self-esteem. It’s important to reframe negative thinking and recognize the privileges we have. For example, it’s a privilege to be able to attend university and for others, it’s just a dream. Rather than dreading classes and being negative, I encourage everyone to say, “I get to make myself a nourishing meal,” and “I get to go to class today.” This phrase can be applied to something as simple as making breakfast, doing the dishes, or even taking out the trash. In 2025 it’s a privilege to be able to function in society without worrying about whether you’ll survive until the next day. The state of the world is unpredictable, so recognizing the small and big privileges we have is integral to staying positive and grateful.

Move your body daily

The next focus in my guide to a happier, healthier lifestyle is to move my body for at least 20 minutes every day. Committing to at least 20 minutes of physical activity is not only great for our mental health, but also amazing for productivity. I find that when I’m active throughout the day I can focus much better and experience less boredom. Not to sound like a broken record but being able to move your body is also a privilege. Our bodies do so much for us, and we must take care of them and repay them for all their support. I feel lucky to be able to walk, bike, and jump (as I have gone through some intense surgeries on my legs and feet in the past). Growing up, I wasn’t as aware of how much my body did for me and now that I’m older I can take care of myself and stay active because I know it makes my brain and my body happy.

Take Active breaks

To follow-up on moving our bodies, is the concept of taking active, intentional breaks. I find it so easy to get carried away with a task and hyper-fixate on it until I realize it’s been two hours without a water break. This year everyone can benefit from taking breaks that are specifically for rest. Setting intentional break times during a study session or even when you’re cleaning your room can help take a lot of pressure off a task. Intentions are an integral part of the break because it takes consideration to take a restful break. Last semester, I found myself taking breaks and going right on my phone. However, when I returned to my homework, I didn’t feel rested at all. Quickly I realized this wasn’t working for me and I needed to separate myself from the task at hand to take an actual rejuvenating break. So instead of going on my phone, I would go sit outside by the fountain outside McPherson Library. I would take in the surroundings, breathe fresh air, and automatically I felt better.

Read one book a month

My next step is to read one book per month. Reading for pleasure can feel so challenging when it’s not a habit. So, getting into the routine of reading before bed or in the morning before class is essential to create a habit. A book a month is not only tangible, it’s essential for our overall well-being. Getting lost in a book of your choice can be more engaging than binging the same TV show repeatedly. A good place to find books is in the little free libraries around Victoria. Wherever you are located you can use this map and find free libraries near you!

limit screen time

This next step may seem more daunting than it is. However, dedicating just one hour a day to a screen break can be so beneficial for our mental health. In my screen-free time, I love to go on walks around my neighbourhood, draw and paint, play records, and catch up with my roommates. I find it necessary to schedule screen-free time as it’s so easy to scroll on my phone. Another tip for reducing screen time is deleting apps that you don’t use to minimize the temptation to continue using your phone. I’ve recognized how many problems technology like iPhones is creating for the lifestyle I want and I’ve decided that I don’t want to be a part of it.

Create regularly

The next step could very well replace doom scrolling. Regularly practicing creativity is an essential factor in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Not only is it stress relieving, but being creative exercises the right side of the brain. Once you unlock the ability to create, you’ll be surprised how hooked you can get. When I get bored, I like to take things out of my recycling and make something out of it. I can spend hours doing this and I find it’s a productive way to pass time and reconnect with myself after a busy day. Over New Year’s I went on a seven-night Caribbean cruise with 16 of my family members. I was overwhelmed at first because I have anxiety, however, creating daily helped ease my anxiety. I was able to take time to myself, sit outside and draw and relax, while getting away from the intensity of the cruise. Not only was my time more pleasant, but I also left the vacation with beautiful watercolour postcards of the sights I saw.

One friend hangout a week

My final step is to make plans with your friends or family weekly. If you would like to meet new people joining a club or attending an event or workshop is a great way to get out of the house and get connected. UVic has many clubs, events, and opportunities for students, which you can find on this website. I benefit from planned hangouts and activities because they take away the pressure of scrambling to find something to do last minute. With everyone having busy schedules, planning is the way to go. Not only is hanging out with friends and family beneficial to our mental health, but it also forces us to take a break from studying, or work and enjoy ourselves.

For me, 2025 is all about appreciating what I have and being grateful for those around me. I want to take every opportunity I can and enjoy myself without stressing over the little things.

These steps to healthier habits are great because they all facilitate positive change. No more doom scrolling, or worrying, this year I want to make the most out of what I have and control what I can. I hope you can try some of these ideas and come up with your own ways to foster a positive lifestyle. We all deserve to feel our best this new year!