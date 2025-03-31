The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

Intrauterine devices, more commonly known as IUDs, are highly effective forms of female birth control and tools for managing period pain and effects. You may have heard about them from friends, doctors, sex health educators, or even the internet. Everyone has their own opinion and story to share about their experience with IUDs whether it be negative or positive. I happen to be someone who absolutely loves my IUD and even just got my second one implanted. While my own experience may be entirely subjective, my path to accessing this quality form of reproductive management and care does not have to be. I hope I can help shed some light on what having an IUD is like, how I accessed it through the Canadian healthcare system, and why I can’t stop recommending it. That said, always discuss your health with a medical professional to figure out the best way forward for your own physical well-being.

Pros and Cons of IUDS

Pros

IUDs are the most effective form of female birth control on the market, with success rates surpassing 99%. Unlike the birth control pill, ring, shot, etc, the IUD remains constantly effective and does not need to be activated or replaced until it expires. Another bonus is that IUDs have a long shelf life, meaning they stay in effect from eight to ten years depending on which kind you get (you can get it removed at any time, not just at the time of expiration). This means you don’t have to be anxious about ensuring you’re following a daily or monthly schedule. Also, IUDs can be used as a form of emergency birth control; if you get an IUD inserted within 120 hours (5 days) after having unprotected sex, it still has a 99.99% chance of protecting against pregnancy. My reason for getting my first IUD when I was 16 wasn’t actually for birth control but for period symptom management. Getting a hormonal IUD can reduce period cramping and bleeding and even completely stop your menses.

Cons

With all these pros, it’s a wonder every gal out there doesn’t have one. This is where the short, but important, list of cons comes in. The first con with IUDs is the insertion process. Pain, of course, is subjective, but no one can deny that getting an IUD is not a walk in the park. It hurts, and with the insertion can come intense cramping, pinching, backaches, nausea, and other not-so-fun side effects. It’s important to discuss with your doctor how you handle pain, and try and figure out an approach to managing both the insertion pain and the cramping afterwards. Depending on your practitioner and place of insertion, you can get access to pain medication ranging from over-the-counter ibuprofen and Tylenol to local numbing, or even complete anesthetic sedation (the latter was my experience).

IUDs also unfortunately do not protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like condoms do, and should always be paired together to provide maximum protection. Depending on which IUD you get, there can also be impacts on your hormones. IUDs, such as the Mirena or Kyleena, use progestin to trick the body into believing it’s pregnant. Because of this, some people’s bodies may not tolerate hormonal interference, which is another reason why you should talk to your healthcare professional before getting an IUD. Copper IUDs, such as Paragard, are another option if you’re not able to have a hormonal IUD implanted. Copper IUDs work by releasing copper into your uterus which immobilizes and kills sperm. However, a side effect of copper IUDs is that they commonly increase period cramps and bleeding.

My Experience

First IUD

I got my first IUD when I was 16 after struggling with managing menstrual pain from when I first got my period at 11. My family doctor had referred me to a local gynecologist when I was 14 who started to work with me to figure out how to help manage my pain. After trying several different types of birth control pills, my gynecologist suggested I get an IUD inserted. I was hesitant at first, but after hearing her describe the effectiveness and longevity of the device, I decided to go ahead. My doctor sent a prescription to my local pharmacy for the Mirena IUD and I went and picked it up. At the time, in 2020, the IUD cost me about $300 (now in 2025 the British Columbia government covers IUD costs). After a few months, my appointment was scheduled and I was given a surgery date at the hospital. This method of getting an IUD insertion at the hospital is not common and has to be done by your gynecologist. I waited a couple hours for my surgery and in that time I was given an IV and took a urine test to check for pregnancy. Next, my gynecologist came by and explained the process of the surgery and gave me a pamphlet about aftercare, both for the IUD and for recovering from the anesthesia. Then I was taken to the operating room and was put under sedation. When I woke up, I was admittedly in quite a lot of pain. The cramping was intense and the worst I had ever experienced, but thanks to the IV, I was able to be given immediate pain relief. I stayed at the hospital for another hour or so before my mom took me home where I recovered with a hot blanket and a healthy dose of ibuprofen. I was also considered “legally impaired” for the first 24 hours after being put under anesthesia and had to be monitored. After the first day, I felt much better and only had a small amount of bleeding and cramping. By day two I was back to normal.

My IUD worked exactly as I hoped—my periods stopped completely. Every few months I would have a day where I’d have some very light breakthrough bleeding and some very light cramping, but nothing compared to what I used to have.

Second IUD

At the end of my third year with my IUD, I had my family doctor send a re-referral to my gynecologist to prepare for nearing the end of the five-year management period that Mirena offers. Just over a year later, I was able to schedule a new surgery date with my gynecologist. When I reached halfway through my fourth year with my IUD, I began to experience monthly light cramping which increased slightly as time went on. This was an indication that the level of progestin in my system was reduced to a point where it wasn’t able to fully block my periods (but it still could protect against pregnancy for another three to five years). After an initial appointment, my gynecologist sent a new prescription for my IUD and I was able to get it free of charge this time around. Shortly after, I went in for my surgery and everything happened exactly the same as my first insertion. However, when I woke up I felt way better than I did the first time. My gynecologist explained that this might be the case as the uterus does not have to accommodate the replacement IUD as it is already stretched and used to the previous one. I was given a low dose of IV meds and both Tylenol and ibuprofen for my pain. After monitoring my vitals, my mom was able to take me home an hour later.

Final Thoughts

While IUDs have a reputation for being scary, they don’t have to be. Being able to access proper pain management has made my experience with getting an IUD hugely positive. If you’ve been worrying about the insertion process, try calling your local gynecologist and ask them if they do IUD insertions under sedation. If you’re able to locate a gynecologist who does these procedures, you can try speaking to your family doctor or to a physician at a walk-in clinic and ask for a referral. As I touched on, the time from getting referred to a gynecologist and getting the procedure can take months, if not years, so it’s best to start sooner rather than later. Depending on your reasons for getting an IUD, you may be able to get scheduled sooner. If you don’t want to wait for an IUD, you can try booking an appointment through your local sexual health clinic. In Victoria, you can book an appointment through Island Sexual Health which is located on Quadra Street.

I am so thankful for my IUD and for the access to proper pain medication and care that I received during my insertion. Again, always talk to your healthcare practitioner to ensure you are a candidate for IUD insertion and to come up with a plan to manage your discomfort during and after insertion.