How to Take Care of Yourself During Stressful Times

As midterm and finals seasons approach, so do daily stressors; understanding how to minimize and cope with stress using these five tips can be a great stepping stone to improving one’s well-being.

Student life often brings many stressors, from exams, social pressures, part-time jobs and planning for the future. Feeling overwhelmed is normal, and self-care doesn’t have to look like the idealized version promoted on social media; everyone’s needs are different. Stress can manifest in many ways and affects each individual differently. Recognizing what stress means for you is the firsts step towards managing your reactions and self care.

Stress is a natural response to life’s pressures. The stress hormone, cortisol, triggers our “fight or flight” response, which is useful in emergencies but detrimental when elevated longer than needed. When cortisol levels are elevated over a prolonged period it can take a toll on your body and health which can lead to chronic stress or the constant feeling of pressure over time. In turn, this can cause symptoms such as low energy, irritability and physical problems like headaches, appetite changes, and insomnia. Chronic stress impacts our body’s systems including the respiratory, cardiovascular, digestive, endocrine and nervous health systems.

In my experience, unaddressed stress can lead to anxiety, physical health problems, and burnout. Last fall, during one of the most overwhelming periods of my life, I noticed the impact chronic stress had on me: I had frequent styes, eczema flare-ups, and deteriorating mental health. Over my four years at UVic, I have found some great tips and tricks to combat stress before it infiltrates my life. Managing stress is so important for your mental well-being and overall health. I hope these self-care and stress management tips can help relieve some of the pressure during the upcoming midterm and finals season.

Mental Self-Care:

Planning:

Writing a weekly plan helps me stay productive and organized. By visually mapping out my week, I avoid last-minute stress and complete my assignments in advance. While this approach may not work for everyone, I find physically writing things down reduces stress around deadlines. To-do lists also help me stay productive since checking off tasks offers a tangible sense of accomplishment.

Regular Breaks:

Taking breaks is the key to reducing stress throughout the day. I like to study for 20 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. My study time and break time increases by 5 minutes in order to increase the amount of time I spend studying.

Journaling: write when waking up

Writing in a journal regularly is one of my favourite ways to reduce stress. After a long day or when I have a quiet moment in between classes, I pull out my red journal—a birthday gift from a friend—and vent. I find myself processing my emotions better when I can get them out of my head. Journaling is a great way to have mental clarity and reflect on the emotions and feelings you may be experiencing.

Emotional Self-Care

Socialize:

Finding balance between a busy schedule and friends can be tough. I recommend planning at least one social activity each week. Having something to look forward to helps me stay positive. It’s a great way to support each other through university pressures. Last year, my friend and I went to the pet cafe every Wednesday to pet dogs and relax! This year the pet cafe is at the Student Wellness and Multifaith building on Wednesdays from 2:300-4:00 pm. If you go by yourself, the volunteers and students who attend are very friendly and welcoming!

Creativity:

Engaging in creative activities can have positive physiological effects that promote well-being and reduce stress. Not only is being creative a great stress-reducer, but it can also help you feel more connected to yourself. I like to use cardboard as canvas and collect scraps from magazines and books for collaging.

Physical Self-Care

Prioritizing Sleep:

Setting a sleep timer has helped me tremendously and ensures I get 8 hours of sleep every night. A sleep timer can be used by setting a timer to notify yourself that you should start getting ready for bed and shut off all screens or distractions to ensure you get a good sleep. I find it so easy to fall into the trap of doom-scrolling on social media before bed. This messes up my sleep more than I’m aware of as I’m throwing off my whole circadian rhythm. I like to prioritize reading or drawing before bed so I get tired naturally. If you aren’t interested in these activities, you could do something else you find relaxing and set a sleep timer to notify yourself when it’s time to shut off the lights and go to bed.

Pre-made Meals and Snacks:

Eating regular, healthy meals is crucial for physical and mental well-being. I find that prepping at least one meal at the start of the week such as a large batch of soup, chili or chicken and rice helps reduce the stress of having to make time to cook. These meals are perfect for those late nights when cooking feels impossible. Freezing meals is also a lifesaver when weekly meal prep isn’t attainable. I am a huge fan of pre-made meals and find them so useful and convenient. Prepping snacks to take to school is another way to reduce stress during a busy week.

Exercising: Going on walks without a phone

Taking care of your body through exercise is great for reducing stress and other mental health issues. I am not a big fan of the gym, so I like to prioritise walking and biking. Going on walks throughout the day helps me keep my nervous system regulated and makes me more creative. I always go on walks without my phone and allow myself to enjoy the peaceful sounds of birds, trees in the wind, and waves hitting the shore; I always come up with my best ideas on these walks! Stretching in the morning is another great way to take care of yourself. When I don’t stretch, I notice a big difference in the way my body feels during the day.

Resources

The Foundry is a free youth clinic that offers support to 12-24-year-olds. They have mental health services, substance use support, primary care, peer support and social services. You can call in the morning and make a same-day appointment or pre-book one in advance. I have been using the services they offer for four years now! Without the Foundry I wouldn’t have gotten the help I needed so I recommend them to anyone who needs support.

The University of Victoria offers student wellness and health services through the Wellness Center. You can register by calling them at 250-721-8563 or go in person. They offer some same-day appointments, or pre-booked appointments with a counsellor, nurse, physician, or spiritual care provider. They have group or individual therapy that is very beneficial from my experience.

Island Health offers a variety of healthcare services to clients, and patients. They have a crisis line if you are experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis; the number is 1-88-494-3888. They provide access and referrals to youth and family substance use services, harm reduction services, and more.

If you are experiencing signs of stress, I urge you to stop and take a break. It doesn’t have to be long, however five minutes of silence or fresh air can be beneficial to your wellbeing. There is no shame in needing extra help or a break. Next time you’re feeling overwhelmed I hope you can utilize one of these tips or get inspired to find your own!