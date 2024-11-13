Brianna LaPaglia Broke Down Her Relationship With Zach Bryan on the “BFFs” Podcast

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The BFFs Podcast boys, Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy, dropped a diss track on Nov. 5 aimed at Zach Bryan. The country star had dated Brianna LaPaglia, the third member of BFFs from July 2023 to the end of this October. LaPaglia is now finally speaking about the relationship in hopes of helping those who are in emotional relationships and might not have a support system. She doesn’t want any other women to go through what she has gone through.

After Bryan announced their breakup over an Instagram story, LaPaglia responded saying she was blindsided by him posting about it. Since the breakup, it has only gotten more controversial. LaPaglia has since spoken out more about the relationship on the BFFs Podcast, stating that Bryan was emotionally abusive during the course of their relationship.

LaPaglia also revealed that Bryan had attempted to get her to sign an NDA by promising her $12 million USD if she did. However, she refused after going back and forth a lot and revealed she is actually now losing money after she had to leave the house that Bryan bought for them and had to go to New York to find an apartment.

During the podcast, LaPaglia also said that one time while she was in the house singing “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen, Bryan had heard her and lost it, saying “How can you walk around in my house, under my roof, singing another man’s song?” That was just one of many instances that LaPaglia spoke about during the podcast. Another incident that was talked about was how Bryan didn’t like the dress LaPaglia wore when she attended the Golden Globes.

Richards and Portnoy listened to LaPaglia the entire time, empathising with her and discussing their own experiences of seeing LaPaglia being affected by the relationship. The two men even released a diss track a few days before the podcast about Bryan, showing that they are firmly on LaPaglia’s side and have her back no matter what.

Portnoy said that he was “a Zach Bryan hater,” on the podcast “The Unnamed Show” on Oct. 24, 2024. Portnoy alleged that Bryan was not only immature but that he had banned both Richards and Portnoy from attending Bryan’s Super Bowl kickoff concert in Las Vegas. The ban came after Richards and Portnoy had joked on their podcast that LaPaglia had a “revolving door of boyfriends” to which it seems that Bryan had taken offence. Portnoy also discussed the time Bryan unfollowed LaPaglia on Instagram after she was at the Golden Globes and had been excited to meet a male celebrity.

When the diss track was teased on social media, LaPaglia responded to a comment saying that Bryan had blocked the three content creators on Instagram.

“Smallest Man” by Richards and Portnoy features the two dressed as cops with a man who looks very similar to Bryan in an orange jumpsuit. It was removed from YouTube due to copyright, but if you are interested in watching it, here is a link to a video uploaded from TikTok, featuring the video in 6 parts.

The diss featured lines such as: “There’s something in the orange and it’s you behind these bars,” “Lyin’ Zach Bryan,” “Pretty soon you’re gonna need a revival,” “You’re great at being country without the second syllable,” “You’re shorter than me so I’m sorry if this is a low blow, I’m about to turn this place into an Oklahoma smoke show,” “Too drunk for Fenway? Zach Goddamn, even Noah knows you’re the real Kahan man.” The duo did not shy away from mentioning Bryan’s name or referencing his songs. They even played the audio from when Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma for obstruction of law after being pulled over for allegedly speeding.

Richards and Portnoy also referenced his past relationships where he allegedly cheated. There have been no statements made by any past partners to confirm or deny if Bryan did cheat on anyone. “You remember everything? I guess not cause you forgot your wedding ring,” as Richards rapped in the track, referring to Bryan’s past marriage.

To the tune of Bryan’s song “28” which was about the former couple’s dog, Boston, having to go into emergency surgery, the boys sing, with the help of autotune, “How lucky is Bri to be free of ZB and his STDs” which is quite the accusation. One that they repeat throughout the diss track.

Bryan has yet to respond on the diss track. Let’s see if he makes an Instagram story with perhaps a photo of his truck right after. “Smallest Man” certainly pulled no punches, calling Bryan out by name repeatedly throughout and referencing his song titles in various ways.

LaPaglia still continues to address her side and how she is coming back to herself after the breakup on her TikTok while Bryan has said nothing, though he released two new songs. LaPaglia still has her dog, Boston, but she revealed that Bryan took Stump, the cat that they shared, out of spite.

If you are in an abusive relationship, there are helplines and organisations that can help you.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org