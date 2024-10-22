Brianna Chickenfry Posted A YouTube Video About Zach Bryan’s Breakup Statement & Y’all…

The Zach Byran and Brianna Chickenfry (LaPaglia) breakup drama continues. ICYMI, on Oct. 22, both LaPaglia and Byan confirmed their split after rumors of the singer cheating began circulating on social media. (Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.) Then, LaPaglia took to YouTube to further elaborate on her statement, posting a three-minute response to Bryan’s Instagram story on the PlanBri Uncut channel.

“Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart,” Bryan wrote on his Instagram story. “She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I will always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be.”

Bryan continued, “Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too. With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

Shortly after, LaPaglia posted her statement on her Instagram story, which reads in full:

“Hey guys I’m feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk. I love you guys so much thank you for all your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be okay 🫶🏻”

However, that wasn’t all that LaPaglia had to say. She then posted a video titled “Love you guys, I’ll be back soon” to the PlanBri Uncut YouTube channel, and claimed (again) that she was “blindsided” by Bryan’s statement.

“I just woke up to Zach posting on his Instagram that we broke up, and I had no idea that post was going up,” LaPaglia said. “He didn’t text me, he didn’t call me, I just woke up to a bunch of texts being like, ‘Are you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Did my f*cking dad die? And, yeah, so I’m like, completely blindsided by that.'” Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team for confirmation that this was true, but did not hear back at the time of publication. (For clarification, though, LaPaglia’s father is alive.)

LaPagia went on to share that she’s been “crying for five days straight” and that she and Bryan had just broken up a day before he posted his statement, Oct. 21. According to LaPaglia, she wanted time to process to breakup and heal privately, and that she wasn’t ready to go public with the breakup. “Now I’m just getting, like, a bajillion texts and sh*t, and I just wanted to handle this as a human first,” she said. “And now, it’s not that.”

Also in her video, LaPaglia stated the she won’t be getting into the details of the breakup anytime soon, but will tell her story when she’s ready. However, fans believe that she alluded to Bryan’s apparent infidelity, saying, “I’m at the point where it’s like, how can you give someone everything, and love them so unconditionally, like through stuff that you shouldn’t?” She continued, “How can you, like, give every ounce of yourself to someone and then, like, be discarded of in a few days?”

LaPaglia ended her video by reassuring fans that she’ll speak on the breakup in full when she’s ready, and asked for privacy as she processes the ending of the year-long relationship. “Just wait ’til I come back and talk about it,” she said. “Can you give me f*cking that?”