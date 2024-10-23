How Long Were Zach Bryan & Brianna Chickenfry Together? Here’s Their Timeline

If you’ve been keeping up with all of the sizzling drama in the celebrity dating world, then you’re aware that Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry (LaPaglia) recently broke up. So far, there has been a bunch of hot steaming mess reeling from the breakup, from rumors of Bryan being on the dating app Raya to LaPaglia stating that she felt “blindsided” by his breakup announcement.

In a YouTube video posted to LaPaglia’s channel, Plan Bri Uncut, she explained how Bryan failed to keep contact with her and wasn’t made aware that they were announcing their break up. The two called it quits on Oct. 21, a day before Bryan announced the split on his Instagram Story. Many believe that Bryan had cheated on LaPaglia during their relationship, due to his profile being found on Raya and screenshots of him DMing other girls.

So how long were Bryan and Chickenfry together before ending their relationship? The two only dated for a year and started their relationship in a casual, flirtatious way like most couples. Things didn’t get serious until July 2023, after they made it past the DM stage. Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s dive more into the former couple’s relationship.

May 2023: The pair meet for the first time at the ACM Awards.

Bryan and LaPaglia first met each other at the 2023 ACM Awards. During the ceremony, they took a picture together and didn’t say much else, which is understandable considering they were in relationships with other people at the time. Later that month, Bryan announced on social media that he had broken up with his girlfriend, Deb Peifer.

June 2023: LaPaglia makes an appearance at Bryan’s concert.

LaPaglia joined Bryan onstage at his concert in New York City after the two had been talking for days and sliding into each other’s DMs. At the time, LaPaglia had a boyfriend.

“I was still with my boyfriend at the concert. And then, a few days later, me and Joey break up. And [Bryan] had already broken up with his girlfriend, and then he f*ckin’ slid into my DMs,” she said on the BFFs podcast, according to People. “I made a podcast after we went onstage and was like, ‘Eat the rich besides Zach Bryan’ and he posted it and then he DM’d me and said, ‘That was so sweet, thank you guys for coming.’ And then we just started chatting.”

July 2023: LaPaglia confirms their relationship.

As dating rumors began to swirl around, all of it came to fruition when LaPaglia announced their relationship with Bryan on her podcast PlanBri Uncut. In the episode, she said “I’ve been hanging out with a guy named Zach. It’s fun, it’s casual. Just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f*ck out and people are doing sh*t.”

She added,“We’re just hanging out, having fun, and that’s where I’ve been. We’ll see where it goes, and I’m happy.”

August 2023: Bryan appears on the BFFs podcast.

Following the couple’s announcement, LaPaglia dived more into her relationship with the country singer on the BFFs podcast, alongside cohosts Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy. She opened up on how their relationship quickly happened following her last relationship and the hate she received from those who were against her moving on so quickly.

“I thought we were just going to get away with it for a little bit, cause I knew what the reaction was going to be,” she said. During the same episode, Bryan made a quick appearance, saying hi to the audience.

September 2023: LaPaglia shared photos of bryan on ig.

LaPaglia posted a picture and a video of her and Bryan on her Instagram, with one of him kissing her on the cheek, and the video displaying the two at a concert.

February 2024: Bryan and LaPaglia attend the 2024 Grammy’s together.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Grammy Awards, as they wore matching black outfits and posed for cute pictures together.

Later that night, Bryan won his first Grammy for “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” with Kacey Musgraves.

May 2024: Bryan and LaPaglia got into an ATV accident.

LaPaglia posted a video to her TikTok explaining that she and Bryan were involved in an ATV accident during his tour. In the video, she said, “Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing, side-by-side car crash, it flipped a bunch of times. Thank God, we had our seat belts on.”

LaPaglia said there was a moment when she and Bryan started “saying goodbye to each other,” and felt lucky that the two made it out alive.

July 2024: the couple celebrates their One-year anniversary.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary by sharing posts on Instagram commemorating the special occasion. In the caption of Bryan’s post, he wrote, “Here’s to a year together. Happy anniversary and I love you so much Brianna. Just about one of the only people that makes me laugh anymore and OFTEN. Proud to call you my girl.”

In LaPaglia’s post, she wrote, “A year full of loving harder than I thought I was capable of and laughing louder than any year before. There isn’t a damn thing I wouldn’t do for ya. My person forever. I love you my Zachary.”

October 2024: The breakup.

After a year of dating, the couple decided to call it quits. Bryan was the first one to post about the pair’s separation, without LaPaglia having prior knowledge of it.

Hopefully, these two can heal properly from this split.