The Toronto Public Library: The Best Place in Toronto

Did you know the Toronto Public Library is the biggest public library system in North America? As stated on their website, there are over 46 million annual visits both online and in-person.

why should i read?

I have always been a reader. Reading is a hobby of mine, but more and more it’s becoming something I like to be more intentional about. Choosing to read and choosing what I read is becoming more and more of a political act. This sentiment is not one just shared by me alone, but by numerous other readers as we enter further into a world shadowed by AI and climate change.

why should i go to the toronto public library?

Part of what makes the Toronto Public Library (TPL) so amazing is that it houses both fiction and non-fiction books, and membership is of course free. They have 10.5 million items, and are always ready to take suggestions from visitors on which other books to purchase. These books aren’t just in English, either: the TPL represents forty languages.

The TPL also hold online programs which people can attend for a variety of reasons: one program they are hosting on the 13th of February is ‘Vision Board Making’ and on the 20th of January, they’re hosting ‘Getting Ready for Tax Season in Canada: Tips for a Stress-Free Filing.’ Their programs range from fun to informative and are definitely worth checking out if you have some free time this semester!

For anyone who juggles studying with childcare, the TPL also offers after-school clubs and other activities for children if you want to work. Often they occur once a week, giving you ample time to get some studying done at the library while your kid has fun! You can always just drop them off, too, if you have other errands to run.

Borrowing books from the TPL is another great idea if you want to save money on buying coursebooks. This is especially relevant if you only use certain books in class for a few weeks, as each borrow lasts for 21 days, and you can always renew them! You can also borrow 50 items at once, so even if the amount you need for class is high, you’ll definitely have enough space to borrow some books to read for fun, too.

The TPL also acquires books quickly, so new releases are sure to be there. It’s incredible!

where should i go to find a branch?

Branches near campus include one on College Street, though a bigger branch exists on Yonge – the perfect place to go between classes!

You can also return almost all items to any Toronto Public Library branch. That means if you borrowed a book from one near your home, which might be further away, you can always drop it off on the way back from campus at the branch on College Street, for example.

If you’re looking for a place to study this semester and you’re bored of the libraries on campus, why not go to the TPL instead?

