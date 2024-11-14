Transitioning From Summer to Winter and (Fall)ing Into Seasonal Depression

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As midterm season kicks into full swing and the weather takes its time deciding just which way it wants to go, I’ve started reminiscing about summer and missing the (IMO) perfect weather and even better vibes.

The start of the school year always feels great with a fresh wave of motivation to do well in school, the intense excitement of seeing my friends again and debriefing each other about our summers, and plenty of nights out and cafe-hopping day. Every time though, without a doubt, the winter chill and its bitter friend seasonal depression catch up to me. This year, however, I’m determined to not let history repeat itself, and while just saying that is giving me a weird sense of deja vu (I’m so sure I’m just imagining it), here’s how I try to stay ahead of the curve and prevent seasonal depression every year!

Seasonal Affective Disorder, as defined by the National Institute of Mental Health, is a type of depression characterized by a recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting about 4-5 months of the year. Symptoms include general symptoms of depression including feelings of restlessness and hopelessness, loss of interest in hobbies, and more, along with more winter-pattern SAD symptoms such as oversleeping (or hypersomnia), overeating, and social isolation.

And right now, even though everyone is buzzing with excitement in anticipation of Halloween, and looking forward to the magical Christmas and New Years’ vibes against the background track of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ on repeat, seasonal depression has a way of creeping up on you especially after the holiday fever wears off. The key is to start intentionally setting routines and taking up habits that help fight against SAD.

MOVEMENT

I make it a point to incorporate some sort of physical activity in my routine in advance of the freezing temperatures settling in, whether that be a hot girl walk, yoga in my room for twenty minutes, or a spin class that leaves me questioning my choices, so that it is very well a fixed part of my schedule that I am used to engaging in. Once winter officially starts, even with the low temperatures and biting wind, I try my best to step out at least once a day for a walk around the block (and no, walking to the TTC station to get to class does not count).

SOCIALISING

Even with plenty of ways of socializing off the table with the heavy snow and biting winds, I try my best to see my friends (in person), even if for a small conversation over a cup of coffee and resist the sore temptation to hibernate in my bed. As easy as it is to relegate to my cozy apartment indefinitely, isolating myself only ever makes it worse, and seeing a familiar face does wonders!

I would also recommend taking full advantage of all the fun Halloween and Christmas activities and events; whether going for a costume party or watching horror movies all night with your friends is more up your alley, being involved in these holidays steers my attention away from the colder weather and shorter days. And, well, who doesn’t love dressing up and taking advantage of the confusing Canadian Fall to dress up in a cute cardigan.

TAKE UP A HOBBY

Before winter takes hold of the city, pick up a new, or rekindle an old, hobby. Go where your interests and passions take you, and set aside intentional time for that project as regularly as you can. Not only will you be able to add another fun skill to your arsenal, but you will also be able to, most importantly, prevent boredom and a monotonous repetitive schedule which seems to make weeks blend into one another. You might roll your eyes at my overuse of “an idle mind is a devil’s workshop,” but there’s a reason as to why you must’ve heard it so often.

LIGHT THERAPY

Considering the infamous lack of sunlight and perpetual overcast of clouds in the winters in Toronto, sunlight starts feeling like something of a distant dream. Thankfully, light therapy is relatively easy to access (including lamps available in Robarts Library at the St. George Campus) and has the potential to help significantly. As Harvard Health and other sources recognize, light therapy is a sound replacement for the sun, if needed.

More than anything, coupled with a stressful semester, Seasonal Affective Disorder has the potential to significantly derail you and your life. Regardless of how severe you think your symptoms may or may not be, the best thing you can do is to reach out. Whether it be to a friend, family, or one of the many mental health resources available to you, company and a listening ear tend to make life seem simpler.

