A Guide to Making the Holiday Season More Jolly During Difficult Times

It’s November. You’re stressed with assignments and exams – burnt out, even. The sky is gray and it’s freezing outside. Everything feels heavy and the holiday season doesn’t feel as magical as it used to. But then you step inside your apartment, take a deep breath, and suddenly everything feels better because you are welcomed into an extraordinary and lighthearted world of lights, snowflakes, and warmth. This is what it feels like to decorate your apartment during the holiday season.

During difficult times, the holidays can feel overwhelming and you may feel emotionally distant from your friends and family due to what feels like infinite assignments and a dawning exam season. Whether you celebrate during the winter holidays or not, small acts of joy can make a difference during the gloomy winter and exam season. Whether it is through decorating your apartment, baking cookies, drinking hot chocolate with friends, or painting a mug, small acts can change your mood and improve your mental health.

It is normal to feel overwhelmed during this time of year and this guide is meant to give you ideas of activities that could help you feel better, while acknowledging that feeling stressed is part of the process and you are not alone.

creating a cozy space

Decorate your apartment with affordable, low effort decorations to create a space for taking a mental break after long days of studying. Some ideas: string lights, mini tree with small ornaments, homemade paper snowflakes, candles, holiday books, and sparkly bows.

Adding fun and cozy activities to your weekly routine

You can bake chocolate chip or gingerbread cookies either alone or with friends and family. Paint a colourful mug, make homemade ornaments or other decorations, journal using winter themes, create a holiday music playlist, or watch at least one comforting holiday movie per week. These small acts can help break up the cycle of stress.

Finding connection when you’re busy or stressed

Even when you are busy or feel like you want to always be alone, staying connected with family, friends, and the world around you can help you feel less isolated in these difficult times. FaceTime a loved one, study with friends and have holiday snack breaks, participate in a small gift exchange or write cards for people you love.

Get more involved on campus

Though it may be a busy time, participating in events on campus, such as attending club meetings once a month, playing a sport, or going to events hosted by your college, can positively impact your morale by surrounding you with other students.

Simple daily activities

Some easy things you can do everyday include going on a walk through decorated neighborhoods, reading a festive book, and cooking a homemade meal for yourself.

Remember to take care of yourself during this time even if it might not be what is at the forefront of your mind. Self-care is necessary and even productive to keep you happy, healthy, and help you succeed in school.